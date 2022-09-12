Covid alters the functioning of the brain, especially in the acute phase of the disease, but then the symptoms improve three months after the infection. These are the results of the research conducted by a team of Nuclear Medicine and Neurology doctors from the Santo Stefano di Prato hospital and published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging ‘.

Research: Neuronal function improves after 3 months

The study conducted on patients with neurological symptoms from Covid during the pandemic period shows for the first time that the virus can cause important alterations in the brain neuronal functionparticularly in the frontal regions during the acute phase of the disease and these alterations are reduced over time until they almost disappear from the third month after infection.

Symptoms: memory and sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression

Among the symptoms reported by the Prato hospital there is “brain fog, memory and sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression”. Problems that can be severe during the acute phase of the disease and persist in a milder form even months after the acute phase (in long-Covid patients).

“The objective of the research – explains Stelvio Sestini, director of the complex structure of Nuclear Medicine of Santo Stefano – was to understand what areas of the brain are that the virus preferentially affects SarS-CoV2 infected patients with new onset neurological symptoms and how neuronal damage evolves over time from the acute phase to the chronic phase (about 9 months), which has never been demonstrated to date ».

Covid “Causes a reduction in neuronal function”

The researchers used the positron Emission Tomography (PET) bio-molecular imaging technique that can provide a three-dimensional photograph of the function of brain neurons to distinguish areas of the brain that work well from those that don’t.

“The results of the study showed how the acute phase of patients with neuro-Covid-19 is characterized by an important and widespread reduction of neuronal function associated with severe neurological symptoms and that this phase is followed by a progressive recovery of brain function associated with improvement of symptoms (in particular memory and executive functions) starting from the third month of the beginning of the infection “specifies the ASL Toscana Centro .

