Many know that the harms of smoking can lead to serious complications. But perhaps not everyone imagines what happens to the eyes.

We know well that smoking is not a healthy practice. Maybe the trend is to associate smoking with problems affecting the respiratory system. Unfortunately the diseases concern other organs as well. In this article we focus on eye damage caused by the smoking.

The substances contained in cigarettes of tobacco they cause a lot of damage, especially to the cardiovascular system and lungs. Unfortunately, smoking is an addictive habit that undermines health on other fronts as well.

Those who buy tobacco or cigarettes will certainly have noticed the “health warming”or those disgusting images of dying people, black lungs, children who smoke and so on. Among them are also images of blind eyes. In fact, those who smoke face many vision problems, with higher risks than non-smokers.

It is not known whether the choice to print these images decreased the addiction to tobacco. But one of the decisions recently made by European Commission follows this method of health protection. In fact, it seems that the health warming they will also be present in the wine labels. But, returning to the images of blind eyes on Tobacco and Cigarette packs, here is why.

The damage of smoking not only to the lungs, here is what happens to the sight and what are the consequences

According to the Education carried out so far, smokers are twice as likely to go blind. Not only that, because unfortunately also the passive smokers risk it to suffer damage.

The fault tends to be of the tobaccothat once burned and inhaled irritates and inflames various parts of the body. The damage in smokers can be varied. Much also depends on the amount of cigarettes (and / or cigars and pipe smoke) consumed, but also on genetic predispositions and subjective health conditions.

In principle, however, smoking triggers a number of problems, from the mildest to the most severe which, as mentioned, also includes blindness. Here’s what can happen.

First of all, those who smoke can suffer from “dry eye syndrome”. Tearing decreases and therefore eyes turn red, “burn” or “sting” and sometimes the sight becomes blurred . In the long term, these “mild” ones can even cause scarring of the cornea. In the diabetics even one can occur retinopathy which gives blurred vision and a increased likelihood of blindness .

it is one of the problems that arise . It can be cured, but it must . Smokers are 3 times more likely to experience macular degeneration and also in neuropathies that cause one eye to suddenly lose sight.

and also in neuropathies that cause one eye to suddenly lose sight. Another one inflammation more frequent in smokers is theUveitis. It gives a lot of discomfort, pain, redness and decreased vision.

It follows that who smokes it should at least become more aware of the risks it runs. It is estimated that only 1 in 5 smokers are aware of the potential eye damage resulting from smoking. Obviously quitting smoking is the best solutione with the help of your doctor everyone can undertake a personalized path.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)