The damages (not to be underestimated) of remote working: the whole body is at risk

Remote working can be convenient because it allows you to be efficient, without leaving home. In the long run, however, this way of acting is not good for our body.

Remote working proved to be essential in the midst of the pandemic when it was impossible to move and it was necessary to find new ways to be able to carry out one’s daily task. This system, ideal above all for those who have an office role, gave them the opportunity to carry out their tasks simply by equipping themselves with a computer.

Now the restrictions are no longer in force, but there are those who have discovered the benefits of this type of management and have continued to follow this method simply by making a specific request to a boss. At most, those who wanted to mediate did so while staying partly at home and partly in the office.

However, what not everyone imagines is that working remotely and, therefore, being a ‘cadet’ of smartworking can fall into serious risks.

Remote working has many advantages but..

Not having to go personally to the site and being able to carry out your work remotely proves to be providential especially for those who have an office not too close to their home. This allows you to significantly optimize the times, perhaps sleeping 30-40 minutes more a day and without the risk of being stuck in traffic during peak hours.

However, many have highlighted a defect related to this type of management. Freedom like this can make bosses feel empowered to demand more effort than traditional working hoursknowing full well that tasks can, for example, also be performed from the sofa, keeping the PC on one’s lap.

However, there is another aspect that cannot be ignored and which leads us to think how much this way of acting is not so negative in the long run. It is the person’s physique that pays the price and, consequently, his state of health.

Working remotely can have negative effects on posture in the long run and damage over the years the vertebral column. Among the most frequent ailments that many complain about are joint pain, insomnia, back pain and torsion in the shoulders and neck, as well as stress tension due to the fast pace of work and the prolonged use of technological devices.

Insomnia cannot be ruled out in the long runoften also linked to the time spent in front of the PC, red eyes and vision problems, as well as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

After all, it only takes a few hours at the desk (or at the table at home) to notice how much the back tends to arch, in addition to the efforts suffered by the neck. Having inflamed cervical and back pain is almost inevitable.

The air that is too stale if there is no periodic ventilation then generates difficulty in concentration, greater tiredness and a widespread sense of malaise. You should therefore never forget to open the windows every hour.

