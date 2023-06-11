The danger of fluoroquinolone antibiotics can give very serious reactions: an AIFA note clarifies what to do

There is an official communication from AIFA regarding the danger of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, which can give very serious reactions.

Both EMA and AIFA have released a document which clarifies how certain types of antibiotics should be used correctly. Health risks, although very rare, exist and can lead to serious, disabling and long-lasting effects.

There has been a lot of attention on the topic of antibiotics lately. First of all because the abuse of these medicines is contributing to the intensification of antibiotic resistance. Let us then recall that a fundamental antibiotic also used in paediatrics, Amoxicillin with Clavulanic acid, is practically unavailable.

There are gods drugs that can be replaced with others, but this is not always the casethe. Perhaps the shortage of certain types of antibiotics has prompted doctors to prescribe others, or perhaps the problem derives from something else, the fact is that according to the investigations carried out “fluoroquinolones continue to be prescribed outside their recommended uses“.

What are fluoroquinolone antibiotics

The Fluoroquinolone antibiotics are effective against many types of bacteria: they act by interfering with their DNA, causing their death. By the way, they are very useful in the case of serious bacterial infections unresponsive to other treatments.

Since 2018, however, a review by AIFA underlined that this type of antibiotic could trigger very serious adverse reactionsalbeit very rarely. These undesirable effects are mainly concentrated on the musculoskeletal and nervous levels. Since 2019, therefore, the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics has been drastically reduced.

Recently, however, a study carried out by the holders of Marketing Authorization (MA) of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, shows that the use of these medicines is not exactly correct. This is the reason for the official AIFA note, which urges all health professionals to use the antibiotics in question only in the foreseen cases.

Basically, they are recommended to be used only if other therapies are not workingand should not be given to patients with a history of serious adverse reactions with quinolone or fluoroquinolone antibiotics.

Not even in cases, for example of minor bacterial infections, such as pharyngitis, bronchitis or tonsillitis; also with regard to mild infections (cystitis, rhinosinusitis or otitis media) and obviously if the patient has reported abnormal symptoms following the treatment.

The use of these antibiotics, therefore, is absolutely necessary kept in check. By now it is clear that in the past there have been errors, or lack of knowledge, which have made it necessary to take measures. That too to avert what the WHO defines as a danger to all humanity, namely antibiotic resistance.

If the bacteria that currently exist, which we can easily defeat with medicines, get stronger, we will not have the therapies to cure people. Even if the Research goes on in this sense and, just recently, Thanks to AI, a team of scientists has discovered a new antibiotic effective precisely in fighting super resistant bacteria.

