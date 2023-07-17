The Danger of High Temperatures for Patients with Cardiovascular Disease

Title: Record Heat Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Death, Warns Cardiologist

Date: [Current Date]

[City], [Country] – As scorching temperatures continue to sweep across the region, experts are warning that patients with cardiovascular disease must take extra precautions to avoid exposure to high temperatures. According to cardiologist Furio Colivicchi, president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (ANMCO), each degree increase in temperature significantly raises the risk of death among individuals with cardiovascular conditions.

The dangerous consequences of intense heat on the heart have been highlighted in recent studies, which indicate that for every one-degree rise above seasonal averages, there is a more than 2% increase in mortality from cardiovascular causes.

Heat waves and soaring temperatures trigger a set of adverse changes that affect the heart’s activity and circulation. The neurovegetative system undergoes unfavorable modifications, leading to an increased heart rate and the potential development of persistent tachycardias.

To protect themselves, patients with cardiovascular diseases are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially those exceeding 26-28 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the choice between a seaside or mountain holiday is crucial. While both options are viable, it is recommended for patients to avoid peak sunlight hours and opt for early mornings or late afternoons at the beach. For those going to the mountains, the cooler temperatures there offer a preferable environment for individuals with heart conditions.

It’s important to note that certain lifestyle factors can further increase the risk for heart-related issues during hot weather. Consumption of coffee, for instance, can have adverse effects on the heart rate and potentially promote arrhythmias. Therefore, patients are advised to limit their coffee intake.

Recognizing the symptoms of a heart attack is also crucial. The sudden onset of intense pain, particularly affecting the anterior surface of the chest, accompanied by breathlessness and cold sweats, may indicate a myocardial infarction. It is essential to be aware that symptoms may differ among different demographics. Elderly individuals may experience fatigue or sudden loss of consciousness, while women may present with atypical and less intense pain. Due to these variations, women often arrive at the hospital later, raising concerns for delayed treatment.

In the event of a suspected heart attack, immediate action is crucial. Emergency services should be contacted promptly by dialing emergency numbers, such as 118, and the individual should be brought to the nearest hospital as soon as possible. Early access to medical facilities allows for timely diagnosis through electrocardiogram checks and laboratory tests, enabling doctors to administer effective and safe treatments, such as medications or coronary angioplasty procedures.

As temperatures continue to rise, it is imperative that individuals with cardiovascular disease take every precaution to protect their hearts. Stay informed, take necessary measures to avoid high temperatures, and seek medical attention promptly if needed. By doing so, lives can be saved.

For the full article and more news, visit The Messenger website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

