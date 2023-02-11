Of Christine Brown

The mandatory blast chilling process in establishments serving raw fish. Improper storage of food can also cause food poisoning

Sushi and sashimi have been popular dishes for years on our tables. Raw fish poses problems not only of storage (for example in summer, with high temperatures), but also of food safety since it can host dangerous parasites, among which the most fearsome is anisakis. It is a parasitic worm of fish and shellfish that can infect salmon, herring, cod, mackerel, squid, halibut, red snapper, and others. From raw fish the larva passes to the human intestine causing pain, nausea and vomiting. Some patients can develop allergic reactions, swelling, skin erythema or anaphylactic manifestations. The larva of‘anisakis it can live for weeks in the digestive system, but dies before reaching the adult stage. Before dying, however, it produces an inflamed mass in the esophagus, stomach or intestines. There diagnosis can be done through thegastroscopic examination during which the larvae are displayed and removed.

The felling process How can parasites be eliminated? Their enemies are heat and cold. Since sushi certainly can not cook the method to choose the cold. Anisakis larvae are not that small (they can be up to 2 centimeters long), so they might as well be seen cutting fish. However, for years now in restaurants where raw fish is served, the process of “slaughtering” of the raw material has been mandatory to eliminate parasites that could lurk in the animal. The process involves freezing the fish at a temperature of at least -20 for a time of not less than 24 hours. To reach this temperature in a short time, you need to have a professional blast chiller, mandatory in restaurants serving raw fish. Thanks to the very low temperatures of the blast chiller, any bacteria and worms are completely eliminated, making the blast chilled fish 100% safe. See also How BeReal and Dispo work, the social networks that Gen Z and Millennials like

In the case of home freezers (they must be marked with three stars), which do not allow the minimum necessary temperature to be reached, the freezing times must be lengthened: at least 4 days at -20C to eliminate the risk of anisakis.

Scombroid syndrome Even poorly stored fish can cause food poisoning such as scombroid syndrome, caused by an excess of histamine in the fish. Scombroid syndrome most often occurs after about 20-30 minutes from the moment in which the contaminated food is ingested. Symptoms are usually mild, short-lived, and resolve on their own. The most common are itching, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea and palpitations, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms usually disappear within 6-8 hours.

What to do at the restaurant To evaluate the safety of the fish served in a sushi restaurant, it is good to check the location where the raw fish is prepared, usually in sight. The cabinet where the fish is stored must be refrigerated (you can put your hand down to check) and the work surfaces must be clean and tidy. Aprons and tea towels should also be clean. Well-preserved raw fish appears shiny, odorless and compact. The stench must absolutely make us suspicious.