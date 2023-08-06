The danger of soft drinks: abusing them increases the risk of obesity

A study has shown that soft drinks can greatly affect the fitness of adolescents leading to obesity.

Soft drinks, especially those with high sugar content, greatly affect the physical fitness of adolescents. These are the subjects who use it the most because, not yet drinking alcohol, they choose these drinks as an alternative to plain water.

In moments of sociality but also at home, they prefer the so-called “soft drinks”, rich in sugars which, although not alcoholic, lead to the accumulation of extra kilos, sometimes leading to obesity.

The study showing that teenagers who drink soft drinks are more prone to obesity

An Anglo-Japanese study by authors from Queen Mary University of London and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in Kanagawa analyzed the data of over 400,000 children from 107 countries (of which 65 were low/middle income and 42 high-income) evaluating their habits in terms of consumption of drinks, often rich in sugars. And he concluded that these lead to accumulating extra pounds.

The association between daily consumption of drinks and overweight/obesity has been demonstrated – tantasalute.it

In participants, with a mean age of 14 years, the incidence of overweight and obesity ranged from 3% in Cambodia to 64% in Niue (an island in the Pacific Ocean). The prevalence of adolescents consuming soft drinks one or more times a day ranged from 3% in Iceland to 80% in Niue. 17% of the adolescents examined were overweight and 33% consumed soft drinks one or more times a day. The authors showed that there was a statistically significant association between daily beverage consumption and overweight/obesity. For this reason, among the 107 countries examined, 32 (of which 14 low/middle income and 18 high income) have introduced taxes on sugary soft drinks.

The study concludes with this analysis: each 10% increase in daily consumption of soft drinks corresponds to a 3.7% increase in the incidence of excess kilos. The consumption of these drinks is responsible for about 12% of the variation in the rate of overweight and obesity. Hence, avoiding its consumption could be important to prevent these problems in adolescents all over the world. The increase in the consumption of soft drinks has increased worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries, where many companies producing these products are making the most of it with marketing and sales promotions. For this reason, the authors explain, it is important to curb this trend. Soft drinks, rich in sugars, lead to excessive energy intake which causes weight gain.

They also decrease the sense of satiety, leading to eating more. One solution to avoid the consumption of these products is the introduction of the tax on drinks, already in force in about fifty high-income countries. With the increase in prices we have already noticed a considerable decrease in consumption among adolescents. The authors suggest that governments in low- and middle-income countries should also introduce these taxes. In general, however, this is not a sufficient strategy: it would also be important for adolescents to reduce saturated fat and calorie intake and do more physical activity. With the synergy of these elements, i.e. changing eating habits and practicing more sports, the problem of obesity and overweight among these subjects would gradually disappear.

