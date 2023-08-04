The Dangerous Effects of Disinfectant Products: Infertility, Asthma, and Dermatitis

Disinfectant products used during the fight against COVID-19 may have serious side effects on health, including infertility, asthma, and dermatitis, according to scientists. A recent study conducted by researchers from the Green Science Policy Institute has cautioned against the use of these products, particularly those containing quaternary ammonium (QAC) compounds. Despite the availability of safer alternatives, QAC-containing disinfectant wipes are commonly used on school desks, hospital exam tables, and in homes. The scientists argue that disinfection with these chemicals is often ineffective or even harmful. They recommend regular cleaning with soap and water, and disinfection only when necessary using safer products.

Previous studies have shown associations between QAC and asthma, dermatitis, and inflammation in humans, while animal studies suggest potential links to infertility and birth defects. Additionally, QACs contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making some bacteria resistant to both QACs and crucial antibiotics. It is concerning that the chemicals used to combat one pandemic may be contributing to another. Overuse of disinfection, especially with QAC-containing products, can exacerbate the problem of antimicrobial resistance.

QACs are increasingly being incorporated into various items, including disinfectant solutions, wipes, hand sanitizers, personal care products, fabrics, paints, and medical instruments. The levels of these chemicals in the environment and in our bodies have risen since the pandemic. One of the most common QACs is benzalkonium chloride, but others can be identified on ingredient labels with names ending in “ammonium chloride” or similar. However, the disclosure and regulation of QACs vary widely, with many not being regulated or screened for health risks.

Scientists recommend eliminating unnecessary or unproven uses of QACs and calling for full disclosure of these substances in all products. They also suggest closely monitoring QAC levels in people and the environment. It is important to note that disinfecting with QAC often offers no advantage over cleaning with plain soap and water. Cracking down on the use of QACs will not promote the spread of COVID-19, but it will create healthier shared spaces in homes, classrooms, and offices.

