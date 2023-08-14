The Dangerous Effects of Obesity and Weight Loss on Cancer Patients

New Study Reveals the Dangers of Excess Weight and the Importance of Weight Loss in Cancer Patients

A recent study has shed light on the dangers of carrying extra kilos and the impact it has on cancer patients. According to scientific research, individuals who are obese are at a higher risk of developing more aggressive forms of cancer that are difficult to cure. Furthermore, obese patients are more likely to experience a recurrence of a previous tumor or face complications during treatment.

The distribution of body fat in obese individuals plays a significant role in the effectiveness of cancer treatment. Due to the different distribution of drugs in body fat, obese patients may receive either reduced or excessive amounts of medication. This, in turn, can impact the success of the treatment.

To combat the increased risk of developing cancer, as well as other serious health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, experts recommend maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle. Following a balanced diet that is adequate in calorie content and has a moderate amount of sugar is crucial in reducing the chances of developing neoplasms.

Interestingly, the type of body fat distribution also plays a role in the risk of cancer. Visceral and abdominal fat, which is located deep around the central organs of the body, poses a higher risk compared to subcutaneous fat that accumulates on the surface between the skin and muscles.

On the other hand, weight loss in cancer patients can also present a challenge. Statistics show that around 30% of cancer patients are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition at the time of diagnosis. As treatments progress, insufficient nutrition becomes a common problem, affecting up to 60-80% of patients. This is especially true for patients in advanced stages of the disease or those with certain types of tumors, such as pancreatic, esophageal, stomach, and head and neck cancers.

Excessive weight loss in cancer patients can lead to complications during surgery, lower treatment efficacy, increased toxicity of therapies, and a decline in the patient’s quality of life. Anticancer treatments often come with side effects, including inflammation of the oral cavity, digestive and intestinal disorders, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. It is crucial to choose foods that best support the patient’s nutritional needs during treatment to alleviate these side effects and improve their overall well-being.

The study suggests that early detection of nutritional problems is crucial in providing appropriate support for cancer patients. Doctors have various solutions available, including special medical diets, to address these issues. Moreover, patients and their families can play an active role in managing the problem by not underestimating the importance of proper nutrition during cancer treatment.

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle is essential in reducing the risk of developing cancer. Conversely, weight loss in cancer patients should be closely monitored to prevent complications and ensure optimal treatment outcomes. By addressing the nutritional needs of cancer patients, doctors and patients can work together to improve their quality of life and overall well-being.

