The Dangerous Side Effects of Aspirin in Elderly Individuals: New Research Findings

People Over a Certain Age Should Not Take Aspirin Because it Could Turn into Poison: Here’s What to Know

A recent study has revealed some worrying aspects about one of the drugs most used by the world‘s population. Researchers have highlighted the side effects of prolonged aspirin consumption in some individuals. Aspirin, an NSAID (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug), is commonly used to treat menstrual pain, fever, and joint pain. It is generally considered a safe and effective drug, but it can have negative side effects, especially in frequent users.

The study, called Aspree (ASPirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly), was published in the specialized medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine. It pointed out that aspirin, when taken at a certain age, can be dangerous due to a newly discovered side effect.

Researchers from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia conducted a randomized study to delve into the risks associated with aspirin use. They discovered that even in small doses, aspirin is linked to a worrisome side effect: anemia. This is especially prevalent in certain individuals, with a 20% increase in the risk of anemia and a decrease in iron levels in the blood noted in people aged over 70.

The study analyzed the results from 19,114 individuals aged 70 and older, divided into two groups: one receiving 100 milligrams of aspirin daily and the other a placebo. After three years, the researchers found that the risk of developing anemia was 23.5% higher in those who had been given low doses of aspirin.

The findings suggest that elderly patients taking aspirin should consider periodic hemoglobin monitoring. Aspirin is widely used, particularly among the elderly population in developed countries. Many individuals also take it preventatively, but this can lead to potentially serious complications, such as an increased risk of bleeding, especially in the gastrointestinal system.

It is crucial for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with aspirin, particularly when taken at a certain age. Regular monitoring and consultation with healthcare providers are recommended to mitigate any potential adverse effects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

