The Dangerous Trend of Using Glucose Monitors for Fun on Social Media

Title: Trend of Non-Diabetics Using Glucose Monitors as a Social Media Game Raises Concerns

Subtitle: Unfounded health risks and controversial weight-loss methods take over social media

Anyone with diabetes knows how serious and debilitating the disease can be. And instead on social networks there are those who take it as a game

It’s really true: social networks know more than the devil. And there are obviously those who don’t sleep at night to come up with extravagant ideas that border on the absurd. One of the latest trends that are depopulating TikTok sees them as protagonists individuals who, while not suffering from diabetes, become fond of the use of glucose monitors. In what sense?

The latest generation of glucose monitors allow you to monitor your blood sugar level at all times.

There is something pathologically perverse about mania, but so be it. Devices used by diabetics to continuously measure blood sugar are now also being employed as a kind of disease prevention toolalthough there are no studies to support the effectiveness of this practice.

The “obsession” of glycemic monitors that goes crazy on social media…

Hashtags like #insulinresistance or #continuousglucosemonitor are trending now, with millions of views.

Justin Richard, a TikTok user with over 876,000 followers, is getting real popularity. What makes it so special? Simply taste the food and see how the monitor performs. In his videos, the Internet user can be seen eating cereal, peanut butter, chocolate milk or a vegan lasagna and analyzing the data processed by the device. Unbelievable but true.

The 52-year-old tiktoker doesn’t have diabetes, but uses the device in question to show how different foods can affect blood glucose percentage, avoiding or on the contrary favoring a dangerous “peak”. His contents are accompanied by several comments from nutrition experts praising his work. And some of his hashtags, like #insulinresistance or #continuousglucosemonitor, are now trending, with millions of views.

…and the fine line with scientific truth

Richard acknowledges that he is not a health professional nor does he claim to be. But believes continuous blood glucose monitoring can prevent chronic disease, especially if – as in your case – there is a long family history of diabetes. “It’s like having a coach,” she says in one of her videos of him. Devices that monitor blood sugar were launched in the late 1990s, under brands such as Medtronic, Dexcom and Abbottand thanks to them diabetics had the possibility to better manage the disease.

It must be said though that Very high or very low blood sugar levels in non-diabetics are no cause for alarm. Glucose monitoring hasn’t proven effective for adults without problems in this regard, but, as Richard says, in cases where there’s a family history of diabetes, it can actually be a useful preventative weapon. There are emerging brands, such as Nutrisense, Veri and Signs, that are capitalizing on the trendand social media campaigns that present their glucose monitors as a weight-loss ally or as a “metabolic trick.”

Yet another madness on social media

In recent weeks there has been talk of another social madness that has come from the United States: a puncture on the belly that promises to make you lose weight quickly. Also on TikTok, videos are going crazy with the testimonies of those who say they are convinced that they have obtained the long-awaited result, with something like half a billion views overall, especially among teenagers.

Riding the viral phenomenon are not only ordinary people, but also influencers and celebrities such as Elon Musk.

The problem? The injected substance is a real drug used to treat type 2 diabetes: semaglutide, a medicine created to control blood sugar and which, by virtue of its slimming effect, has become practically unobtainable. With all the unpleasant consequences of the case for those who really need it.

Riding the viral phenomenon are not only ordinary people, but also influencers and celebrities such as Elon Muskthe patron of Tesla and other successful entrepreneurial initiatives, who at the beginning of last October publicly revealed that he had lost weight thanks to that anti-diabetic drug.

It’s a pity that the medicinal product has in the meantime been included by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) in the list of deficient drugs. “The increase in demand – reads a briefing note published on the site – has led to shortages that are expected to continue throughout 2023. Although supply continues to increase, it is not possible to predict with certainty when it will be sufficient to fully satisfy current demand”. And this is where the game gets dangerous.