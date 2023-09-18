The Dangers of Eating on the Run: How Hasty Eating Habits Impact Our Health

The Dangers of Eating on the Go: How It Affects Your Health

The fast-paced nature of modern life often leaves us with no choice but to grab a quick sandwich or pizza, hastily consuming our meals while standing and keeping an eye on the clock. However, what many people fail to realize is the detrimental impact this habit can have on our health.

Numerous scientific studies have documented the health risks associated with consuming meals “on the run.” A recent study published in the journal “Nutrients” by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm found a correlation between fast meals and obesity. Another study from a Japanese research group published in the same journal linked eating quickly to a higher risk of diabetes.

Additionally, researchers from the University of Hiroshima conducted a study published in the esteemed journal “Circulation,” revealing that the speed at which we eat directly affects our risk of developing the dangerous metabolic syndrome. This condition, characterized by the presence of at least three risk factors such as triglycerides, cholesterol, high blood pressure, and overweight, can be exacerbated by the lack of satiety leading to overeating.

It takes the brain approximately 20 minutes from the start of a meal to send the signal of a “full stomach.” When we eat too quickly, this signal does not arrive in time, resulting in overconsumption. On the other hand, chewing slowly has been shown to reduce the energy density of a meal, leading to unintentional but effective weight loss, according to a study from the University of Texas.

Furthermore, a Japanese study published in the journal “Obesity” demonstrated that thorough chewing increases blood flow to the stomach and intestines, improving digestive function and resulting in the consumption of approximately ten more calories per meal compared to eating quickly. Waiting a little longer before swallowing could lead to consuming over two thousand extra calories per month, as suggested by the authors.

Speedy eating also influences food choices, often favoring processed dishes that are high in carbohydrates, fats, salt, and calories but low in fiber, vitamins, and trace elements. Some examples include certain sausages, which are both calorie-dense and unhealthy.

Poor chewing, often a consequence of rushing through meals, also poses risks to digestion. By swallowing large bites without properly chewing, the initial stage of digestion, which involves the enzymes secreted in the salivary glands, is missed. This impaired digestion may result in heartburn, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, increased intestinal gas, drowsiness, fatigue, and a sense of excessive post-meal fullness.

It is crucial to not only be mindful of the quality and nutrients in our food but also the time dedicated to our meals. It is recommended to allocate at least 30-40 minutes for main meals, and at least 20 minutes for breakfast. By observing these good habits, improvements in digestion, increased satiety, and potential weight reduction can be observed.

Eating slowly also promotes better nutrient assimilation, enhances oral and gum health, reduces abdominal bloating and gastrointestinal gas production, alleviates anxiety and stress, and prevents gastric reflux. To extend mealtime, some helpful tips include chewing for a longer duration, engaging in conversation while eating, taking breaks between bites, or cutting food into smaller pieces.

In conclusion, it is important to prioritize the time dedicated to meals and pay attention to what we consume. By slowing down the pace, savoring each bite, and rediscovering the pleasure of eating healthy and nutritious foods, we can prevent metabolic and digestive disorders, manage weight gain, and improve overall well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

