The Dangers of Excess Salt: Understanding the Ideal Daily Dose for Optimal Health

Excess salt generates rather serious consequences on health, therefore it is important to know the ideal dose to consume each day.

Il sodium has a fundamental function for the body as it serves to maintain the balance of liquids, to regulate nerve impulses and muscle contractions, but not to be confused with salt of which it is a component. Since the amount of sodium needed by the body is quite small, you shouldn’t overdo it with table salt.

A diet rich in this substance favors hypertension, the onset of heart disease, stroke and myocardial infarction. It also raises the risk of kidney problems, osteoporosis and digestive cancer. There are various signs that may indicate that you are taking too much salt and it is good not to underestimate them.

Salt, how to tell if you’re consuming too much: what’s the ideal dose to avoid damage

How many times do you notice that annoying and unsightly swelling in the abdomen, ankles, hands or feet, which you just can’t get rid of? Well, it could be one of the many symptoms of an excess of salt in the body. Foods like pizza, sandwiches and packaged products are real ‘bombs’ in this sense and their consumption should be limited as much as possible. Then there are other signs that suggest putting a stop to salt intake.

What happens to the body if we exaggerate with salt and what is the ideal daily dose

Among these the most frequent are excessive thirst, frequent urination, weight gain, sleep disturbances, a sense of weakness, nausea, gastric reflux. 64% of the salt consumed comes from the food products we buy, both because they are processed industrially and because they contain sodium in nature, while only 36% comes from the habits of each individual. Overall, the ideal dose of salt that the WHO recommends to take every day is less than 5 grams per daythat is, a teaspoon, which contains 2 grams of sodium.

To try not to exceed these limits, everyone should adopt some behaviors in the kitchen:

Read the product label carefully to choose those with less than 0.3 g per 100 g of salt (0.12 g of sodium) Use as little additional condiments with sodium as possible (stock cubes, mayonnaise and other sauces, etc.) and favor lemon, vinegar and spices Get the little ones used to not adding salt to food at the table Limit the consumption of chips, cured meats, canned foods, cheeses Do not introduce salt in the diet of children during weaning If you use legumes and vegetables canned, drain and rinse.

