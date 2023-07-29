The Dangers of Raw Milk Cheese: Why It’s Important to Avoid for Your Health

Cheese made from raw milk is becoming increasingly popular, but the risks it poses to our health are astounding. Raw milk, or unpasteurized milk, can contain dangerous microorganisms that can cause serious health issues for you and your family.

According to Intellettualedissidente.it, there have been 127 outbreaks related to raw milk or raw milk products between 1993 and 2012. These outbreaks included ice cream, soft cheese, and yogurt. It’s important to note that most foodborne illnesses are not part of recognized outbreaks, meaning that there are many more cases that go unreported.

Raw milk can carry dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter, which are known to cause foodborne illnesses or “food poisoning.” These illnesses can seriously harm anyone who consumes raw milk or raw milk products. However, individuals with weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients, people with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and diabetes, as well as children, the elderly, and pregnant women, are at an even higher risk. In fact, foodborne illnesses caused by raw milk predominantly affect children and adolescents.

This is why pasteurization is so crucial. Pasteurization is a widely used process that kills harmful bacteria by heating the milk to a specific temperature for a specific amount of time. It was first developed by Louis Pasteur in 1864 and has since been instrumental in preventing diseases such as listeriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, Q fever, and brucellosis.

Pregnant women, in particular, are at serious risk when it comes to consuming raw milk or raw milk products. Listeria bacteria, often found in raw milk, can cause miscarriage, illness, or even death of the newborn. Even if a pregnant woman doesn’t feel ill, consuming raw milk or raw milk foods like cheese can harm the baby.

Symptoms of foodborne illnesses typically include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches. While most healthy individuals will recover from an illness caused by harmful bacteria in raw milk or foods made from raw milk in a short period of time, some may develop chronic, severe, or even life-threatening symptoms.

To highlight the dangers of raw milk, a recent incident occurred in Padua where a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized for food poisoning caused by Escherichia Coli bacteria. The little girl had consumed contaminated cheese. Health directives now state that raw milk and dairy products made from raw milk should not be given to children under 5 years of age.

In conclusion, the risks associated with consuming cheese made from raw milk are too great to ignore. Pasteurization is an essential step in preventing dangerous bacteria from contaminating our dairy products. It is crucial to prioritize the health and safety of ourselves and our loved ones by avoiding raw milk and opting for pasteurized alternatives instead.

