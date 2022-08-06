Home Health the dangers to your health – Libero Quotidiano
Health

the dangers to your health – Libero Quotidiano

by admin
the dangers to your health – Libero Quotidiano

When it is too hot, as is happening in these first days of August, we generally resort to small but effective tricks to find some refreshment. Among these there is certainly hydration. Drinking water, however, can have pitfalls. Two errors, in particular, should be avoided: drinking too much water with respect to their needs e drinking too fast.

Water Guizza withdrawn, contamination: what is the risk, the bottles to avoid

As for the first point, consuming excessive amounts of water could strain the kidneys in their disposal activity. As a result, sodium levels in the blood could be altered. The phenomenon in question is that ofoverhydration. And so the excess substances that our body usually excretes through urine end up in the body’s cells. So how much water should you drink per day? In reality, there is no one data suitable for everyone, but studies point to one average of 2 / 2.5 liters per day as a sufficient quantity, including that which is introduced into the body through fruits and vegetables.

Butter, here's what color it should be: how things are

The other mistake to avoid is to drink too quickly, because it is necessary to give the kidneys time to process the water, therefore to work without stress and without an excessive load of liquids. Drinking too fast, by the way, can cause temporary ailments such as vomiting and loss of balance.

Ice cream recalled, here's what it contains: the famous brand withdrawn from the super | Look

See also  The Thunderbolt 4 interface of the M1 Mac, the measured transmission speed is less than half of what the official said

You may also like

A new fitness trail in the North Rome...

Omicron and heart, ‘those who are positive risk...

the benefits of iodine and vitamin D

Vergiate inaugurates its new open-air gym

Long Covid, heart attack and stroke risk remains...

West Nile, cases in Veneto rise to 70...

Handheld maker Microsoft launches “Singing Controller” Xbox wireless...

Withdraw these sausages from sale: salmonella risk

Build your game controller however you want! The...

Traveler’s diarrhea, what is “Montezuma’s revenge” and how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy