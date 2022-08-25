So far, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco’s The Dark Pictures series haven’t brought any masterpieces. It does, however, offer a very beautiful and well-made horror adventure, clearly aimed at fans of the genre at a more affordable price. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

Just in time for Gamescom, the developer and publisher have announced the release date for the fourth installment in the series, and it turns out Dark Pictures: Devil will launch on November 18. Judging by the trailer, the game is somewhat similar to Dark Picture Anthology: House of Ashes in terms of gameplay, and we can expect a lot more action beyond just clicking things and doing Quick Time Events.

Check it out below, we’re sure Saw fans will appreciate this one in particular.