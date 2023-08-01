The Dark Side of Food Influencers: When Eating becomes Deadly

Title: Influencer’s Death Sparks Concern Over Extreme Food Choices and Mukbang Phenomenon

Subtitle: Disturbing cases of extreme diets and food challenges leading to fatalities

Date: [Insert Date]

In a shocking turn of events, Zhanna Samsonova, a 39-year-old influencer with millions of followers on social networks, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Known for her popular Instagram profile where she mainly talked about food, Samsonova’s death has raised concerns regarding extreme diets and the dangers associated with them. While the investigations are ongoing, her family believes she died from cholera, but her friends claim she died from hunger.

Samsonova had been following a vegan-raw food diet for the past four years, consuming only “seeds, juices, and exotic fruit.” She often shared her food choices and lifestyle on social media, promoting her extreme diet to her followers. While some considered her diet extreme, it had become her job over the years. However, it is now under scrutiny whether her diet ultimately led to her demise.

Beyond personal judgment, Samsonova’s case sheds light on a wider issue. Israeli philosopher Yuval Harari and numerous studies suggest that more people die from bad diet choices than from malnutrition. Shockingly, one in every five persons is said to be a victim of their own dietary choices. Despite scientific evidence, social media platforms are filled with contradictory images, where young individuals indulge in unhealthy food choices while others promote fitness and extreme dieting.

In response to these concerning trends, the Italian government has proposed a law to penalize “diet influencers” who promote potentially harmful eating habits. This bill, submitted to Parliament in March, aims to introduce a new crime of instigating anorexia in the Criminal Code. Meanwhile, cases of individuals literally dying from food-related causes continue to emerge, highlighting the extreme spectacle that eating has become.

Similar cases of extreme diets leading to fatalities have been reported globally. Earlier this year, Taylor Brice LeJeune, a 33-year-old TikToker known for his gluttonous eating videos, died of a heart attack. LeJeune’s videos showcased his daily consumption of snacks, chips, fast food, and even expired products, garnering support from over 1.5 million followers.

In another tragic incident, a 21-year-old Chinese influencer, known as Cuihua, starved herself to death while attempting to lose weight. Despite receiving support from a specialized structure, her aggressive weight loss journey took a fatal toll.

These incidents bring attention to the alarming rise of mukbang, a YouTube phenomenon where individuals consume copious amounts of food on camera. Mukbangs have gained popularity, but they also raise concerns about unhealthy eating habits and the normalization of food-related challenges. The Western world has also witnessed similar cases, such as the death of Omar Palermo in 2021. Palermo, known as “YouTubo Me too,” suffered from obesity and challenged himself with increasingly excessive food consumption even during his hospitalization.

These incidents reflect a troubling trend that extends beyond extreme diets. Some individuals have died during alcoholic challenges or suffocated during food-related dares in dangerous locations. It is a reminder that the obsession with extreme food consumption and challenges can have fatal consequences.

Reflecting on these distressing developments, it is reminiscent of the 1973 film “La Grande Abbuffata” directed by Marco Ferreri. The film depicted a social critique of excessive consumption, but its message seems to have been lost as extreme eating habits have become a reality, resembling a nightmarish scenario from the television series “Black Mirror.”

As the investigations into Zhanna Samsonova’s death continue, it is crucial to raise awareness about the potential dangers of extreme diets and unhealthy eating habits promoted on social media platforms. The hope remains that these tragic incidents serve as a wake-up call, prompting individuals to prioritize their health and well-being over risky challenges for the sake of entertainment.