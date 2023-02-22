Florence, February 21, 2023 – The covid is still there in Tuscany. But his numbers remain contained and do not deviate from the about 500 cases per day. The last time cases exceeded a thousand? In the days of the holidays of Natale. On February 21, there were 455 cases registered. Of these, 103 were confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 352 with a rapid test.

There are 424,936 total cases in Florence (131 more than yesterday), 103,494 in the province of Prato (22 more), 123,296 in Pistoia (23 more), 83,327 in Massa Carrara (32 more), 173,121 in Lucca ( 40 more), 185,944 in Pisa (59 more), 146,670 in Livorno (39 more), 143,367 in Arezzo (34 more), 113,490 in Siena (40 more) and 88,937 in Grosseto (33 more).

At the moment there are therefore 16,560 positives in Tuscany. Of these, 173 (23 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 8 (1 more) are in intensive care.

There are four new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours: 3 men and a woman with an average age of 80.

At the moment, the notification province with the highest rate is Lucca (with 45,265 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Livorno (44,817) and Pisa (44,587). The lowest concentration is found in Prato (with a rate of 40,095).