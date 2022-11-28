ANCONA – The “De Amicis” are returning to their headquarters in Corso Amendola, the official announcement arrived today in the city council with a question from Daniela Diomedi (M5S). The complex will be operational again immediately after the Christmas holidays. 14 classrooms will be returned, but a further three months of work will be needed for the gym and the courtyard. “The gym required demolition and reconstruction, which have lower costs than adaptation – explained the councilor for public works Paolo Manarini – together with the courtyard, therefore, the gym will remain a construction site for about three months”. Works which, explains the commissioner, will not represent obstacles or dangers for the resumption of school activities: “The demolition and disposal of the rubble has already been done and there will be no problems with dust and noise”. The accesses will always be along Corso Amendola, one will have a ramp for the disabled.

A multimedia classroom and renovated bathrooms are also planned. «For physical activity – explains the councilor for educational policies Tiziana Borini – it will be ensured in the gyms of the other structures of the same comprehensive institute, some reachable on foot and others by school bus. In fact, the “little heroes at school” project continues with the support of federal technicians and teachers».