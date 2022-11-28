Home Health the “De Amicis” in Corso Amendola reopen, but the gym will still wait
Health

the “De Amicis” in Corso Amendola reopen, but the gym will still wait

by admin
the “De Amicis” in Corso Amendola reopen, but the gym will still wait

ANCONA – The “De Amicis” are returning to their headquarters in Corso Amendola, the official announcement arrived today in the city council with a question from Daniela Diomedi (M5S). The complex will be operational again immediately after the Christmas holidays. 14 classrooms will be returned, but a further three months of work will be needed for the gym and the courtyard. “The gym required demolition and reconstruction, which have lower costs than adaptation – explained the councilor for public works Paolo Manarini – together with the courtyard, therefore, the gym will remain a construction site for about three months”. Works which, explains the commissioner, will not represent obstacles or dangers for the resumption of school activities: “The demolition and disposal of the rubble has already been done and there will be no problems with dust and noise”. The accesses will always be along Corso Amendola, one will have a ramp for the disabled.

A multimedia classroom and renovated bathrooms are also planned. «For physical activity – explains the councilor for educational policies Tiziana Borini – it will be ensured in the gyms of the other structures of the same comprehensive institute, some reachable on foot and others by school bus. In fact, the “little heroes at school” project continues with the support of federal technicians and teachers».

See also  For Harry Kane wife expert in fitness and passion for cricket and boxing

You may also like

Rheumatology, new challenges and projects to involve the...

Minestrone diet: does it really work? pros and...

At 94 still in the gym: England celebrates...

Bari, the Policlinico Headache Center awarded for studies...

the most affected group is the pediatric one

Monkeypox changes its name to ‘mpox’

Bacterial meningitis, from fever to stiff neck: the...

Anti-Covid vaccine and menstrual cycle alteration: what we...

Hospitalized for fever, little Christian died at the...

Complementary medicines, in Palermo an innovative therapy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy