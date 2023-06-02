The deadliest disease in the world: a shocking revelation

What is the deadliest disease in the world? there is no simple answer to this question, as it depends on multiple factors and variables.

First of all, it is important to define what is meant by “lethal disease”. It is a medical condition that can cause the death of the patient. So we can talk about diseases that lead to immediate death or chronic diseases that, over time, can seriously compromise the health and survival of the subject.

Figure 1 – What is the deadliest disease in the world? although this is a very clear question, having a definite answer is somewhat difficult.

The deadliest disease in the world is heart attack

In numerical terms, the disease that causes the greatest number of deaths in the world is coronary artery disease, which leads to myocardial infarction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), myocardial infarction caused 8.9 million deaths worldwide in 2019. Other examples of diseases that cause a high number of deaths are lung cancer, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases and kidney diseases.

However, one cannot limit the definition of a “lethal disease” to just the number of deaths it causes. There are other pathologies which, even if they have a relatively low mortality rate, are very lethal due to their severity and the lack of effective treatments. For example, Ebola is a viral disease which, while having a low prevalence, has a very high mortality and poses a threat to public health.

Another pathology that has caused much concern in recent years is the COVID-19 pandemic. Although its mortality is relatively low compared to other diseases, its high contagion rate has led to a large number of deaths worldwide. Furthermore, the pandemic has had a huge impact on public health, the economy and society as a whole.

Furthermore, the mortality of the diseases also depends on the socio-economic conditions of the patients and on the access to medical care. For example, some diseases are very lethal in developing countries. Here health resources are limited, while they have a relatively low mortality in industrialized countries.

There is no easy answer

There is therefore no simple answer to the question of what is the deadliest disease in the world. It depends on many factors and variables. These include the number of deaths, the severity of the disease, the prevalence, access to medical care and the socio-economic conditions of the patients. However, it is important that the scientific community continue to seek effective solutions to prevent, diagnose and treat so-called lethal diseases. The goal is always to ensure the health and survival of people around the world.