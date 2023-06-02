Home » The deadliest disease in the world: a shocking revelation
Health

The deadliest disease in the world: a shocking revelation

by admin
The deadliest disease in the world: a shocking revelation

What is the deadliest disease in the world? there is no simple answer to this question, as it depends on multiple factors and variables.

First of all, it is important to define what is meant by “lethal disease”. It is a medical condition that can cause the death of the patient. So we can talk about diseases that lead to immediate death or chronic diseases that, over time, can seriously compromise the health and survival of the subject.

Figure 1 – What is the deadliest disease in the world? although this is a very clear question, having a definite answer is somewhat difficult.

The deadliest disease in the world is heart attack

In numerical terms, the disease that causes the greatest number of deaths in the world is coronary artery disease, which leads to myocardial infarction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), myocardial infarction caused 8.9 million deaths worldwide in 2019. Other examples of diseases that cause a high number of deaths are lung cancer, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases and kidney diseases.

However, one cannot limit the definition of a “lethal disease” to just the number of deaths it causes. There are other pathologies which, even if they have a relatively low mortality rate, are very lethal due to their severity and the lack of effective treatments. For example, Ebola is a viral disease which, while having a low prevalence, has a very high mortality and poses a threat to public health.

Another pathology that has caused much concern in recent years is the COVID-19 pandemic. Although its mortality is relatively low compared to other diseases, its high contagion rate has led to a large number of deaths worldwide. Furthermore, the pandemic has had a huge impact on public health, the economy and society as a whole.

See also  From shopping to Christmas dinner, how to avoid flu and Covid

Furthermore, the mortality of the diseases also depends on the socio-economic conditions of the patients and on the access to medical care. For example, some diseases are very lethal in developing countries. Here health resources are limited, while they have a relatively low mortality in industrialized countries.

There is no easy answer

There is therefore no simple answer to the question of what is the deadliest disease in the world. It depends on many factors and variables. These include the number of deaths, the severity of the disease, the prevalence, access to medical care and the socio-economic conditions of the patients. However, it is important that the scientific community continue to seek effective solutions to prevent, diagnose and treat so-called lethal diseases. The goal is always to ensure the health and survival of people around the world.

You may also like

Lisa’s (trivial) mistake in the hospital ▷ “Let’s...

The farmer’s secret spaghetti recipe discovered in an...

Celiac disease – a disease with many faces

Serie B, Bari in the playoff final: Benedetti...

“Ribociclib therapy for breast cancer safe and well...

This natural mask removes wrinkles and blemishes on...

Glioblastoma: a key genetic alteration identified

Psoriasis, natural remedies to combat a widespread disease

Five food combinations to lower blood cholesterol levels

Today’s match is now LIVE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy