Unhealthy Diets Responsible for 8 Million Deaths Annually, Says WHO Director

ROME – Unhealthy diets are responsible for approximately 8 million deaths each year, according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Speaking at the United Nations summit on food systems in Rome, Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the significant contribution of poor eating habits to non-communicable diseases, particularly heart and cardiovascular diseases.

During the session focused on “Healthy diets, cultures, and traditions: lessons from the Mediterranean diet,” the WHO director criticized the aggressive marketing of products that prioritize private profits over public health. Adhanom Ghebreyesus specifically pointed out foods high in sugar, salt, and fat, as well as breastmilk substitutes, as contributors to this burden. He placed blame on the agribusiness industry for these harmful practices.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the vital role of food in people’s lives and cultures, underscoring its fundamental impact on good health. However, in pursuit of greater profits, major food corporations fill their products with sugars, salt, additives, and preservatives, creating ultra-processed foods that have long-term detrimental effects and often lead to unhealthy habits that are challenging to reverse.

The WHO director then discussed the key elements of a healthy diet, emphasizing the importance of overall health rather than solely focusing on weight. He cited the Mediterranean diet, with its emphasis on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, moderate consumption of animal-based foods, and minimal processing, as an example of a healthy diet. Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that the traditional Mediterranean diet is associated with longevity and a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer, leading to its recognition as a World Heritage Site based on extensive research.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus further explained that all healthy diets should provide adequate energy and essential nutrients without exceeding the body’s needs. They should have balanced energy sources, with the majority of energy derived from complex carbohydrates and up to one-third from mainly unsaturated fats, he added.

Additionally, the WHO director identified certain “bad” ingredients, including free sugars, saturated fats, trans fats, highly processed foods, red meat, and processed meat. He emphasized the importance of including a variety of food groups and a diverse range of foods within these groups in a healthy diet. Adhanom Ghebreyesus also stressed the need for food safety, stating that no food should contain harmful microorganisms or chemicals.

The United Nations summit, taking place from July 24 to 26 in Rome, serves as a crucial platform for assessing countries’ strategies in ensuring safe food systems. Over 2,000 individuals from more than 160 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government, are participating in the event. The summit aims to evaluate progress made since the first summit in 2021, identify successes and remaining obstacles, and establish priorities in the face of significant challenges to food security, such as climate change and ongoing conflicts worldwide.

