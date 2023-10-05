The Dean Invites You to the National Congress of the Spanish Association of Allergology: An Unmissable Event in October

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the CEU San Pablo University, Doctor Tomás Chivato, has extended an invitation to medical professionals and enthusiasts to participate in the upcoming National Congress of the Spanish Association of Allergology. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from October 25 to 28 in the beautiful city of Santiago de Compostela.

Doctor Chivato, a renowned expert in the field of medicine, has been actively involved in the promotion and advancement of healthcare. As part of his contributions, he regularly shares his ideas in the Health and Wellbeing section of El Debate. In line with this, he took the opportunity to remind his followers about the approaching National Congress.

The National Congress of the Spanish Association of Allergology is a significant event that brings together medical professionals, researchers, and experts from all over the country. It serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, discussing the latest advancements, and addressing challenges within the field of allergology.

Participants can expect a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and presentations during the four-day event. The congress will feature renowned speakers, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, allowing attendees to engage with experts and gain valuable insights into current trends and developments in allergology.

Santiago de Compostela, known for its rich cultural heritage and charming architectural beauty, will provide a stunning backdrop for this important gathering. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the city’s historical sites, savor its culinary delights, and network with colleagues in a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere.

Doctor Chivato encourages all those interested in the field of allergology to mark their calendars and join him and other healthcare professionals at the National Congress of the Spanish Association of Allergology. This event promises to be a valuable opportunity to enhance knowledge, foster collaborations, and contribute to the advancement of allergology.

For more information about the National Congress or to register, interested individuals can visit the official website of the Spanish Association of Allergology. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an enriching and informative event dedicated to the field of allergology.

