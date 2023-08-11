The death of 14-year-old influencer Lil Tay has been announced but the father does not confirm

August 10, 202308:47

The yellow on the death of Canadian rapper and influencer Lil Tay, 14, is thickening by the hour, after the announcement made by the family on the Instagram page of the artist herself which has over 3 million followers. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden and tragic death of our beloved Claire (Claire Hope is the rapper’s real name, ed). We have no words to express the unbearable loss. This occurrence was completely unexpected and shocked us. The loss of his brother adds more pain”, the relatives wrote, explaining that his brother Jason Tian also died. The circumstances of the facts are not known and there are those who have doubts about it. former manager A long legal dispute is at stake.

The announcement of Lil Tay’s death In giving via Instagram the announcement of the “sudden death” of Claire Hope, aka Lil Tay, the family says that the causes of the death of the rapper and her brother are not known. For this she “kindly requests privacy, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and the death of her brother are still under investigation.”

Claire “will remain forever in our hearts, her absence will leave an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her”, concludes the message.



But the father and former manager of what was once a rising internet star told the site

Insider that he could not confirm the death of his daughter.

Who is Lil Tay Claire Hope, aka Lil Tay, originally from Canada but moved to Los Angeles, had become an online star, famous on YouTube and on social media, after starting to post videos in 2017 at the age of nine depicting her as a rapper with a luxurious lifestyle. About Her The About Her were expletive-laden monologues, in which she boasted of mansions, cars, and bundles of cash.

Footage also showed her hurling insults at passers-by, as well as flashing wads of cash and arguing. It seems that the direction of everything (and the voice-over that she occasionally heard) was her brother.

A video full of obscene language, made in order to attract attention to herself and become famous, had even prompted her mother, Angela Tian, ​​to defend her image in front of television cameras.

Good Morning America.

Shortly after, in 2018, the very young rapper who had exceeded 3 million followers had disappeared from social networks. It was said that the reason was related to a legal dispute between her parents for custody of her. Insider specifies that the future of the career of the very young was at the center of the battle: among the contenders, on one side, manager (Tsang), father (Christopher Hope) and promoter (Chris Jones); on the other her mother Angela Tian and her brother.

Doubts about Lil Tay’s death Shortly after achieving success, in 2018, Tay had therefore disappeared from social media following this legal battle.

Brother Jason Tian had always been in control of the rapper-influencer’s Instagram page: he too would have died suddenly in circumstances to be understood. It was Jason himself who used the emerging star’s channel to launch accusations – unfounded – against his father, thus starting the bitter custody dispute.

They are

Insider it also reads that the Los Angeles police do not confirm the deaths. Nor would the police department of Vancouver, their city of origin, have news of the death of Lil Tay and her brother. Despite this, the news of the 14-year-old star's disappearance immediately made the rounds of the Web.

Daily News

