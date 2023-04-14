A video of her wandering in a hotel corridor late at night contains the latest images of Julia Ituma, the 18-year-old volleyball player found dead outside an Istanbul hotel at dawn after a fall from the sixth floor. And the cell phone that can be seen in her hand, also used later in the room, perhaps contains one of the keys to explaining the dramatic death of an athlete with a great future who a few hours earlier had played with his team, Igor Novara, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Eczacibasi Istanbul.

A tragedy for the family, a shock for the teammates and for the world of volleyball and Italian sport, overwhelmed by the dramatic news in the morning. Waiting to understand what is incomprehensible to everyone, the drama of the young volleyball champion raises questions about the fragility of age, of course, but also of the athletes. “Only those who really knew you know how fragile you were,” the post by Star Nervini, former teammate of the national youth teams. The Istanbul police, who immediately began the investigation, seized the mobile phone and also ordered the necessary autopsy tests on Julia. The video released by the Turkish media was also acquired by the investigators – in which Ituma is seen walking in the corridor, making a call, sitting on the floor, then returning to his room before midnight local time – together with those recorded by other cameras in the area of ​​the ‘hotel. One of these, aimed at the facade, confirmed that the girl fell from a height, running over the external tents.

Answers are being sought, also in the hope of removing the specter of a voluntary gesture by the 18-year-old, already launched into top sport. And precisely questions arise again about the fragility that can affect top-level athletes, caught in the grip of continuous competition with themselves, teammates and opponents. Julia, born to Nigerian parents in Milan, where she was still studying in a high school, was in her first season in Novara after leaving Club Italia, with which she had achieved many successes, including under 20 world gold in 2021, and in 2022 the European one with the Under 19 and again gold at the Youth Olympics. “She had the numbers to make a path of excellence. I saw in her the same qualities that I had seen in Paola Egonu. Dying at 18 is something against nature”, says moved the manager of Club Italia, Marco Mencarelli. A thought that hammers into the heads of the teammates, who left for Italy in the afternoon after speaking with the investigators. Among them the roommate, Lucia Varela, who according to the Turkish media told the Istanbul police that she hadn’t noticed anything, because she had fallen asleep after talking to Julia in her room. In the city on the Bosphorus the sporting director, Enrico Marchioni, and a doctor of the club remained, ready to wait for Julia’s mother intogether with the staff of the Italian consulate general in Istanbul and the embassy in Ankara, ready to assist them. Out of respect for the pain of the Ituma family, Igor Volley has decided to keep, together with all the members “depressed by the loss, a respectful silence on the matter”.

And there will be a minute of silence on all volleyball courts in the matches that will take place until Sunday at the behest of Federvolley. “We are dismayed – says the Fipav president, Giuseppe Manfredi -. We mourn the disappearance not only of a great talent but above all of a wonderful girl we have seen growing up”.

From a small oratory in Bovisasca to the Champions League with Novara, through the national youth teams with which he had won the European Under19 gold in 2022 as mvp.

To the family and the team also the condolences of the leaders of Italian sport, from the ministerAndrea Abodi who says he is “sordened and incredulous”, to the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, who says on social media: “Pain does not erase the passion and smile with which you conquered the world of volleyball. Bye, Julia”. “Shocked” they say Mauro Berruto, former Italvolley coach and now Pd sports manager, while Matthew Salvini expresses closeness to the family and “a prayer for her”.

The mourning photo of Igor Volley appeared, without other comments, in the Instagram stories of Paola Egonu, the blue volleyball player, who currently plays in Turkey.

Even the president of the Volleyball Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi expressed his condolences. “We are all dismayed by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world, but all of Italian sport. Today we mourn the loss, not only of a great talent, but above all of a wonderful 18-year-old girl who we have seen growing up close in the Club Italy, season after season. My first thought goes to Julia’s family, to whom I send my deepest condolences and guarantee that the Italian Volleyball Federation will provide maximum support – continues Manfredi – We are in constant contact with the Igor Gorgonzola Novara club and with the president of the Turkish Federation to give all possible support. At this moment I think that any other word is useless, it is an immense tragedy for which none of us was even minimally prepared”.