THE PRESS CONFERENCE OF DOCTOR SANDRO CINQUETTI

EDITORIAL BOARD Press conference of the head of Prevention of Ulss1 Doctor Sandro Cinquetti on the case of the 15-month-old boy who died of fulminant meningitis.

Cinquetti defines it as a painful case of pneumococcal meningitis, pneumococcus has 90 different types, in this painful case it has proved to be a challenging bacterium and an invasive form that has gone beyond the ordinary way. A difficult case with the painful death of a 15-month-old baby. My guess? That you have had an infection from a non-vaccine strain. No prophylaxis will be required. There was no negligence by the parents who had foreseen the vaccinations (2), the third one was postponed because the child was not well. No delay in the inoculation of the third dose which was in any case foreseen for this period.

The Ulss1 Company is close to the family and offers its deepest condolences

MORENO GIOLI’S SERVICE



DOCTOR SANDRO CINQUETTI

THE QUESTIONS TO DOCTOR CINQUETTI

IS PROPHYLAXIS NECESSARY?

For pneumococcus this bacterium almost never causes outbreaks. For this reason, prophylaxis is not provided.

WAS THE CHILD VACCINATED?

In compliance with the vaccination obligation, two doses of pneumococcal vaccine, recommended and not mandatory. He had done the first two like this, not the third because he had had recurring breathing problems for a couple of months, including covid.

COULD IT BE THAT THESE TWO MONTHS OF VARIOUS DISEASES HAVE KILLED YOUR IMMUNE DEFENSES?

These are rare forms, it is an unfortunate and unfortunate case in which it has occurred. It happens, infectious diseases exist. The vaccine is chasing after more and more strains.

WHAT IS THE DIAGNOSIS

Pneumococcal meningitis, the child died of an invasive pneumococcal form. They are devastating shapes. Medicine does a lot, but in some cases it doesn’t make it. It is a defeat for medicine as it has not been able to solve this case, the bacterium has won.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The child arrived at the hospital with a respiratory form of viral form as had often happened in the last period. The problem is the rapidity of these bacteria. Although there are also antibiotic therapies, the speed often leads to death or permanent debilitation. Tests oriented towards the viral form had been done. In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the situation unfortunately precipitated for this reason we are talking about fulminant meningitis, a dramatic evolution in a few hours.

DEATH WITH COVID AND NOT FROM COVID

The covid had only passed. The covid in this child was a solved case, there has been a dramatic evolution for the bacterium.

TODAY ON THE CORRIERE DELLE ALPI

BY FRANCESCO SALTINI

BEAUTIFUL He died at 15 months of fulminant meningitis. It is a real tragedy that has struck the Lozovyy family, of Ukrainian origin but who have lived in the capital for many years now. The head of the family Lui studied at Segato, his wife Olesya Stavchanska works at Luxottica. They live in Cavarzano. For a few days Christian, one year old in August, had had a fever, a symptom that could suggest a simple flu, given the period. … was hospitalized in the Pediatrics ward. However, as the hours went by, the child’s clinical picture plummeted. Little Christian’s conditions rapidly deteriorated, so much so that the next day the department managers ordered his emergency transfer by ambulance to the Padua hospital, a hospital specializing in the care of pediatric children. Here the child arrived in desperate conditions and, despite the constant care of the doctors, his heart stopped beating on Saturday morning. To end his short life a rapidly evolving fulminant meningitis. The funeral of the little one will take place tomorrow at 3 pm in the parish church of Cavarzano, from here the funeral procession will continue towards the Cusighe cemetery.