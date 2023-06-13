the defender has landed in the Capital

ROMA – Evan N’Dicka is ready to wear the shirt of Roma. The 23-year-old Franco-Ivorian defender of Cameroonian origins, now ex Concord Francofortelanded today (Tuesday 13 June) in Capital: the class of 1999 will thus cover the probable departure of Ibañez.

Rome, N’Dicka arriving

The new reinforcement for the Giallorossi rearguard has landed at theCiampino airport around hours 12. The Roma thus scores the second free transfer in a few days, after the signing of Houssem Aouar and burn the competition of Milan that he was interested in the player. N’Dicka will sign a contract with the Giallorossi until 2027 about 3 million net per season.

N’Dicka, finally Mourinho

Back from five seasons in Bundesliga, N’Dicka was looking for a club that would allow him one economic and technical growth. When she knew she wanted him Jose Mourinhoand who would play as a starter in the Giallorossi three-man defence, broke the delay and decided to accept the offer Tiago Pinto who courted him for a long time.

N’Dicka, first Roma then the Ivory Coast

The player will carry out the medical examinations with the Roma to then sign the contract that will bind him to the Giallorossi. He will later join his national team, the Ivory Coastengaged on 17 June in Zambia in the qualifying match for the next African Cup. The new defender of Roma he is on his first call-up with the ‘Elephants’, trained by the French Jean Luis Gasset: has chosen the nationality of the mother and not of the father, who is from Cameroon.

N’Dicka, Tiago Pinto in London for details

The Giallorossi General Manager Tiago Pinto is meanwhile a London where is the head officeAms Talent Consultingan agency that takes care of the interests of the former footballer Concord Francoforte, to define all the details of the operation. In England Pinto himself will have a face to face with the leaders of the West Ham: we will talk about Scam who has decided to return to Roma.