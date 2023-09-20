The Deficiencies and Needs of First Level Care: A Report on Family and Community Medicine

Sespas, the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration, has recently published a monograph highlighting the deficiencies and needs within the field of Family and Community Medicine. This report focuses on the first level of care and emphasizes the importance of reviewing its current state.

The monograph emphasizes the various diagnoses that have been made regarding the situation of primary care. It stresses the urgent need to address the shortcomings in this area.

According to Sespas, primary care plays a crucial role in healthcare systems, as it is often the first point of contact for patients. It is responsible for providing preventive care, managing chronic diseases, and coordinating specialized care when necessary.

The report highlights that primary care is currently facing several challenges. Inadequate access to healthcare, long waiting times, and a shortage of healthcare professionals are among the key issues identified. These challenges not only hinder the quality of care but also place a burden on the healthcare system as a whole.

Furthermore, the monograph emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to primary care. This includes strengthening the primary care workforce, improving the coordination between primary care and specialized care, and increasing investment in preventive and community-based healthcare services.

Sespas hopes that this monograph will bring attention to the urgent need for reform within the field of primary care. By addressing the deficiencies and meeting the needs at the first level of care, the overall health and well-being of the population can greatly improve.

