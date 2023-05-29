the dem who “banned” Elly Schlein from campaigning

Giacomo Possamai is the new mayor of Vicenza. Il result of the first round, when he detached the outgoing mayor Francesco Rucco by two percentage points, he was confirmed in a ballot which reports the centre-left at the helm of the city. Thirty-three years old but already a long experience behind him, it is not for nothing that they define him as the young-old man of Vicenza politics, May I he managed to embody the feeling of a city that has chosen to change course leaving the one traced by the center-right.

The winning choices Leader of the Democratic Party in the Regional Council, detractors have often accused him of a decision prudence from the Fifties Christian Democrats. In reality, it was some strong choices that gave Possamai the victory, together with the ability to mediate, perhaps in the Christian Democrat style, which however should not be confused with prudence. The strong choices were those of give up the Chamber of Deputies, to distance himself from the previous center-left administration of which he had belonged, and to establish himself with the upper floors of the Democratic Party. Possamai has in fact “forbidden” the great national leaders to support him during the election campaign – the fear is that they would only have made him drop the consensus – preferring instead the company of mayors: of Verona, Padua, Bergamo and Brescia for example. And the choice paid off. How he paid his restraint and ability to mediate. «Moderation is not synonymous with indecision nor does it mean a lack of determination», stressed the new mayor during the electoral campaign. And the agreement – which has not turned into an official appearance but which in fact was a real pact – which Possamai has made in view of the run-off with Lucio Zoppello, former councilor of the outgoing junta. The agreement – ​​”for the good of the city” – purified of the necessary dialectical frills typical of each electoral campaign was based on two firm points: on the one hand, Zoppello’s promise to bring water (votes) from his fiefdom to the mill of the centre-left della Stanga, on the other that of Possamai to entrust the coordination of the former “adversary”. control room on Tab which should soon see the light. See also who is entitled to it and what are the amounts

The axis of the A4 Tav which was one of the great themes of the electoral campaign and on which the voters will weigh the promises of the new mayor. «At the beginning of the electoral campaign we presented a technical document, created with technicians who are part of the coalition or are close to it, in which there are the proposed changes that we would propose to RFI and IricavDue. Among these the possibility of putting back on the field the third track hypothesis giving up the quarter and thus reducing the culling. Or the proposal to give up the underground station to keep it on the surface, in order to give an ideal continuity to Campo Marzo,” he said May I on the eve of the vote. Possamai’s victory goes beyond the borders of Vicenza and opens up new perspectives on the future of Venetian politics. And in particular on the post-Zaia period. In recent years, the governor has increased his support for each new electoral round, eating votes even in the opposing camp. But in the next round he won’t be able to reapply and the dominance of the centre-right seems to be, for once, contestable. Particularly thanks to the axis of the A4. An axis made up of center-left mayors and which began to materialize with the reconfirmation of Giordani in Padua and then expanded to Verona, with the victory of Tommasi, and becoming a consolidated reality with the Possamai coup. Of course, in Treviso Conte confirmed his leadership and Venice is still firmly under the leadership of Brugnaro, but the axis suggests that the music could also change in the region. Or at least that the game is no longer so obvious.