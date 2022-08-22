The Democratic Party is the only party – among the largest in the running for the policies of next September 25 – to rely on an external company to organize its communication on social media. It must be said that the internal party press office retains a key role. But to decide how (and where) to convey its messages, the Democratic Party relies on the monitoring and analysis of SocialCom data. “They chose us for this – explains Luca Ferlaino, the founder of the company -, because we process the data and organize them in such a way that they are legible and understandable. On this data, finally, we build a narrative that the party then approves or does not. In doing so, we already produce around 150 content per week ”.

Politicians on the Net | 1 The strategist who made Conte a social star now wants to bring him to Twitch and TikTok by Pier Luigi Pisa August 18, 2022



Could you give us a concrete example of this “scientific method”?

“After the fall of the Draghi government, Letta and Meloni were first on social networks for overall mentions and for interactions on social networks. Salvini generated fewer interactions. The data, in this case, show a polarization to which the Democratic Party can give its reading. Then the party can cross-reference these numbers with the polls and with what it learns from the territory, where it is deeply rooted. It is true that an important piece of the country is on social media, but it is also in bars and squares “.

How is your work team composed?

“There are various figures: the creative director, the analyst and the consultants selected on the basis of their political sensitivity. In all, we have four analysts with two specific tasks: to monitor the network in its entirety and then keep an eye on individual interest groups or categories: VAT numbers, for example, or communities of environmentalists ”.

How many users can you track?

“Our analysis concerns about 1500 communities with almost 4 million subscribers, on the various platforms”.

But you, Ferlaino, where do you come from?

“My father, Corrado Ferlaino, was the president of Napoli. I took my first steps in club marketing, dealing with events and sponsorships. Then I fell in love with communication ”.

How did it happen?

“I got to know Gianroberto Casaleggio, during meetings in which the communication of Di Pietro’s Italia dei Valori was organized. I listened to Casaleggio as he said that we were dead because we were still discussing posters, and that the net was the only way. I didn’t understand if he was a madman or a genius ”.

Was Casaleggio right?

“At the time he had a clear idea and applied it: thanks to the network he wanted to amplify issues, ride them and create a party that would come to govern the country”.

How do you capture the attention of Italians under the umbrella, in this atypical summer election campaign?

“With messages that are not too long and with themes that really interest users. For the Democratic Party the analysis is important because, unlike the right which will have specific workhorses, its political program is very broad and must be declined in the correct way “.

Can TikTok help?

“Yes, we realized this during the last election of the President of the Republic. In that moment of stalemate, of anger and disdain towards a politics unable to elect a president, TikTok was the first social network for the number of interactions with the contents of the creators on the election ”.

Will the Democratic Party use TikTok for its election campaign?

“If he decided to open an official profile, he would have to organize a specific narrative, not resort to the simple replication of posts from Facebook or Instagram. At the moment we are focusing on creators close to the themes of the Democratic Party to convey the messages of the party. If there is one that is very sensitive to environmental issues, for example, we try to get our messages to him. In short, we aim to create digital volunteers “.

Have you ever met Enrico Letta?

“No, mai”.

If he had the chance, what would you advise him?

“I would tell him to be himself. On social media everything that is true works. Perfect content, created by agencies, almost never goes viral ”.

What is the mistake to avoid in the age of social media?

“Many times communicators think they can replace politics, but this is the biggest mistake that can be made. Likes are not votes “.

Are you referring to anyone in particular?

“Let’s take Renzi. He is very good on Twitter and on TV, but the Italians are on Facebook, Instagram and today on TikTok. Renzi’s downward trend concerns politics, but I believe he was also penalized by the way he used social media. Renzi tends to communicate what he thinks is relevant to people. But in reality we should talk about things that really interest people ”.