the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title, Miami Heat ko-breaking latest news

The Denver Nuggets have won their first championship in NBA basketball, beating the Miami Heat. The Nuggets won the Finals 4-1 against Miami. Serbian Nikola Jokic led Denver to its first NBA title in team history, while the Nuggets surpassed terrible shots and a late volley from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to outrun the Heat for a frenzied 94-89 Game 5 win. Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets and earned the honors of MVP of the NBA Finals, a trophy certainly more significant to him than the two overall MVPs he won in 2021 and ’22.

