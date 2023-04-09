Home Health The departures of migrants resumed, another 13 landings
The departures of migrants resumed, another 13 landings

Another 149 migrants, with four different small boats, were rescued in the Italian Sar area by the patrol boats of the Port Authority. The landings on Lampedusa rise to 13, with a total of 520 migrants, starting from midnight. In the late morning, 156 guests of the Imbriacola district hospot were boarded on the Galaxy line ferry which will arrive in Porto Empedocle tonight. More than 1,200 people remained in the first reception facility.

Alarm Phone, 400 migrants in danger in the Mediterranean About 400 people are in danger in the Mediterranean, according to Alarm Phone reports in a tweet. “During the night – explains the organization – we received a call from a boat in distress that left Tobruk, Libya. We informed the authorities, but no rescue operation was confirmed. Don’t put 400 lives at risk: help immediately!”

