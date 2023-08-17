The Depression? It can pass from father to son

Dads need support too. And this help can be extremely important to protect the mental health of children, the adults of tomorrow. A review of more than 7 million parents and children confirmed a significant link between paternal depression and an increased risk of mental health problems in offspring. Children face a 42% greater risk of depression if their father is depressed, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive approach that recognizes the influence of both parents on the overall mental well-being of the family.

