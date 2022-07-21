Google announced and started using the new logo for the Chrome browser in February of this year. Recently, Google officially published a blog post detailing some considerations for the Chrome Logo change history.

Google Chrome visual designer Thomas Messenger talked about the most special first-generation Logo in order. When Chrome launched in 2008, the goal was to build a fast and easy-to-use browser. When talking about speed, many people think of rocket ships, and Google really designed a version of the logo with rocket elements on this basis.

But then the Logo was abandoned by the Chrome team, and instead looked for a design that looked more approachable, but could embody the spirit of Google. From this, the first version of the Chrome Logo in 2008 was born, and its main design is still used today.

In addition, Thomas said that since Google launched the third version of the Chrome Logo in 2014, it has not updated the logo design for eight consecutive years, which does not seem to conform to the current aesthetic. Google decided to make a logo modification.

During the modification process, many tests were made, including softening the corners, building with different geometric shapes, color segmentation, and so on.

After confirming the design direction of the logo, put the logo to test in different environments, mainly considering the color, gradient and scale options. During this process, Google designers are making minor adjustments, such as finding that the original gradient green is easily confused with the default Windows 11 wallpaper (taskbar), so the gradient green has been changed.

In the process of modifying the proportion of the blue circle in the center of the Logo, the designer specifically asked employees with better eyesight, and found that the blue and white parts of the new Logo are easier to distinguish. In addition, the designer specially designed the logo in different sizes to improve the legibility of the logo by aligning the pixel boundaries and avoid blurring.

The new logo has been simplified as a whole, with shadows removed, proportions optimized, and colors changed. If you look closely, you will find that there is a slight gradient between red, yellow and green, achieving different effects seen on different platforms.

The Windows version of the logo has a more pronounced gradient, the Chrome OS version is a completely solid color version, and the Mac version of the logo has a shadow within the existing white rounded square.

