Fourth night in ICU for Silvio Berlusconiwho is preparing to face Easter while still hospitalized on the first underground floor of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he finds himself with a pulmonary infection that arose in the context of a chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The 86-year-old leader’s night would have been “quiet” as hospital sources assure, a circumstance that increases the optimism of family and friends. Moreover, as Professor Alberto Zangrillo surprisingly announced yesterday, Berlusconi is reacting well to the therapy, said the chief of resuscitation, thus replying to the conflicting rumors circulating in the last few hours.

At the moment it is excluded that the hospital issues a bulletin today, according to what is learned; instead we await the usual visits from relatives who have never missed a day since Wednesday. Yesterday too his brother Paolo returned, and he was the first to arrive, his children Luigi, Marina and Piersilvio. And again the friend of a lifetime, the president of Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri for the third consecutive day. First time for Gianni Letta, the faithful political adviser who, choosing an Easter metaphor, wanted to comfort everyone: “The road to rebirth, if not resurrection, is taken”. In short, the wind of optimism is blowing again on San Raffaele. All while fears and attention, even from the media, apparently continue to decline: after five days the number of journalists called to crowd the hospital courtyards began to dwindle, a detail that should not be underestimated.