Paola Caruso he is going through a very difficult moment in his private life. Both the serious ones are worrying her Health problems which has its own bambinoas she told on social networks, both the physical tiredness for this situation that begins to make itself felt and she herself was hospitalized in hospital for an illness.

Son’s illness

Paola has not yet wanted to say what her child Michele has. She explained in the stories that she was forced to return early from a trip to Sharm with the little one because she realized that something was wrong and after her son felt bad about her, a diagnosis arrived that the she shocked. Since then the child has been undergoing therapies in the hope that everything will go back to the way it was before.

If Caruso did not want to say what it is, however, some of her followers have guessed that it could be a neurological problem and the ex bonas herself seems to confirm it. In one photo, a user comments: “But don’t you see that she posts photos with the baby always in her arms, who knows if he has had any neurological problems, she spoke that the baby needed therapy”, an observation to which Paola answered: «Intelligent person», suggesting that the health problem is precisely of that nature.

In a subsequent video of Paola and Michele while they are walking, another person points out how the child is unable to put his legs right, confirming a problem that could be of a neurological nature. Meanwhile Paola continues to let it be known that she wants to fight with her all her strength to make her son feel good and to make him weigh as little as possible this bad situation in which she finds herself.

Last updated: Thursday 5 January 2023, 11:24

