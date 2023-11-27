The Devastating Impact of Medicine Shortages on Mexico’s Healthcare System: A 20% Increase in Deaths Due to Lack of Medical Attention and Necessary Drugs

The shortage of medicines in Mexico has had a devastating impact on the country, leading to the deaths of at least 20% of people in 2022 who did not receive the medical attention or necessary drugs they needed, according to a new analysis of official statistics. Manuel Mirassou, a specialist in metabolic syndrome and founding member of the Mexican Association of Bone Mineral Metabolism, expressed concern at a press conference, stating that “almost 14% of people who died in Mexico did not have any medical attention, while almost 6% did not have access to medicines.”

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that over 847,000 deaths were recorded in 2022, with the five leading causes being heart disease, diabetes, malignant tumors, liver diseases, and Covid-19. These figures have been compounded by a crisis in the health sector due to the shortage of medicines, which worsened in 2019 as a result of budget cuts and changes in the purchase of medicines by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Fabián Cortera, digital transformation leader at M8 Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the difficulties in accessing medications for cardiovascular diseases and the central nervous system. In response, M8 Pharmaceuticals introduced the M8 Club Salud digital platform to provide information and alleviate the shortage of these medicines, with the aim of encouraging adherence to treatment.

José Antonio Magaña, a cardiologist, stressed the importance of prevention, particularly in older age, where health problems tend to worsen due to a variety of factors. He also highlighted the rising cases of heart failure in young people, emphasizing the need for changes in habits and lifestyles such as stopping smoking, reducing salt and saturated fat intake, and engaging in physical activity.

In light of the dire situation, the M8 Club Salud digital platform seeks to provide access to specialized medications for the 450 million smartphones in Mexico, offering a glimmer of hope in addressing the country’s medicine shortage crisis.