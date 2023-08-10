The Devastation and Road to Recovery: Lucchesi Gymnasium Struggles to Rebuild After Two Devastating Floods

Faenza Gymnasium Devastated by Flooding: Restoration Efforts Underway

FAENZA – The Lucchesi gymnasium fight room in Faenza has been left in ruins after two devastating floods. The facility, located at number 3 in via Cimatti, suffered extensive damage to its infrastructure and equipment, leaving authorities and the local sports community stunned.

According to the gym’s president, Giovanni Morsiani, the first flood occurred on May 6, followed by a second on May 16. The water reached a staggering height of 2.10 and 4.50 meters, as indicated by the numbers scrawled on the wall next to the fighting area. To put it in perspective, this is the equivalent of a two-story building submerged under water.

The gymnasium, which housed seven hundred meters of carpets for gymnastics and wrestling training, as well as a climbing wall, had been serving hundreds of athletes until early May. After the initial flood, a massive cleanup operation was undertaken, lasting for two weeks. However, before the restoration could be completed, the second flood struck, causing further devastation and undoing all the progress made.

Pictures of the innermost rooms resemble an abandoned construction site, complete with torn-up paintings, pieces of wood, scaffolding, and construction site lights. The changing room area, which had been renovated in 2010 with 150,000 euros from the sports club, now resembles a war-torn space, with holes in the walls, broken handles, and hanging false ceilings. The offices are stripped bare, with only a chair and a pair of rubber boots left behind.

The “fitness area” has also been heavily affected, with the external cover of the Turkish bath gutted and the heat containment system exposed. Morsiani expressed concern about the impact on the gym’s finances, as this area was a significant source of sponsorship for the facility. Restoring this section alone would require 500,000 euros, in addition to 600,000 euros to fix the hot water and heating systems. The estimated cost of restoring the entire gymnasium is a staggering 1.8 million euros, according to the Municipality.

Prior to the floods, the gymnasium attracted around a thousand visitors each week. With plans to gradually restart activities in September, only wrestling and gymnastics will be allowed, restricted to children and competitive sports. Changing rooms will be off-limits, and half of the gymnasium will remain inaccessible.

The restoration efforts, however, face several challenges. The electrical system, spanning 2,500 square meters, needs to be redone, alongside the heating system. As the magnitude of the damage becomes clearer, the road to recovery appears lengthy and costly.

Despite the uncertainties that lie ahead, Morsiani remains determined to rebuild the gymnasium. The local community is rallying behind the restoration efforts, with hopes of reclaiming the vibrant and bustling sports hub that was lost.

Damiano Ventura

