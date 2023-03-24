The General Manager of Sport e Salute SpA, Diego Nepi Molineris participated in the ACLI conference “Sport and the third sector: the role of grassroots sport” which was held this Friday in Naples. “Professionalism, passion and emotions must travel together. Widening the base of sport means improving our country with all the benefits and values ​​that sport brings with it: healthier quality of life for the population, inclusion, integration, circular economy and environmental sustainability. Sport and Health wants to find solutions, support the Ministry of Sport and provide services to promotion bodies and the territory” underlined the General Manager who, together with the Head of the Department for Sport Flavio Siniscalchi, in the morning he visited some schools in the city. “We have experienced first-hand the potential of sport in Naples. The tour we made with the General Manager of Sport and Health, Nepi in various schools was very fruitful, grassroots sport is the most important meeting place in the country” underlined the Head of the Department for Sport. At the conference, moderated by the chief sports editor of ANSA, Piercarlo Presutti they also participated Damiano LemboUSAcli National President, Victor BosioCSI National President e Titian FishUisp national president.