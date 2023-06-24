The diagnosis: A patient sees black dots and shadows

A man sees black dots as soon as he looks sideways. Luckily he goes to the doctor quickly, because not much time can be wasted here.

Recorded by Constanze Löffler

I’ve known the patient for a while. He has been severely short-sighted since childhood. A few years ago, the lens in his right eye was severely clouded as a result of a cataract. We put an artificial lens in him at the time. Now the mid-fifties saw worse again. Five days earlier, he told me in the surgery, he suddenly saw streaks in his right eye. After three days, black dots, such as small flies or mosquitoes, also appeared in his field of vision. Since yesterday he also sees black in his right eye, especially when he looks up the nose.

