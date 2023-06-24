Home » The diagnosis: A patient sees black dots and shadows
Health

The diagnosis: A patient sees black dots and shadows

by admin
The diagnosis: A patient sees black dots and shadows

A man sees black dots as soon as he looks sideways. Luckily he goes to the doctor quickly, because not much time can be wasted here.

Recorded by Constanze Löffler

I’ve known the patient for a while. He has been severely short-sighted since childhood. A few years ago, the lens in his right eye was severely clouded as a result of a cataract. We put an artificial lens in him at the time. Now the mid-fifties saw worse again. Five days earlier, he told me in the surgery, he suddenly saw streaks in his right eye. After three days, black dots, such as small flies or mosquitoes, also appeared in his field of vision. Since yesterday he also sees black in his right eye, especially when he looks up the nose.

Login here

See also  "Minds in short", the competition for mental health users and operators (05/05/2023)

You may also like

Beware of eating cane sugar: here’s what can...

MotoGP, Bagnaia: “I haven’t been so angry with...

MotoGP 2023. Dutch GP. Marc Marquez, 19th: “I’m...

The first penile prosthesis 50 years ago, few...

Information campaigns have a devastating effect on our...

the secret is physical activity

Mold on the walls: this simple operation (which...

A. Panzica Srl / Ministry of Health

Onion skins as fertilizer: natural nutrients for plants

More beautiful and luminous skin in summer? Here’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy