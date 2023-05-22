The diet against high cholesterol: what are the foods to avoid and what to eat to lower the LDL

HDL and LDL cholesterol Cholesterol has a very important function in our body: it is essential for the normal development of brain but also for the synthesis of some hormones and is a precursor of vitamin D. Ultimately, cholesterol in itself is a friend. Only if it is in excess it complicates things: in our body, in fact, cholesterol has two faces, one «buono» and the other “bad”. The first is labeled with the initials HDLthe second is defined LDL.

What causes the excess Having high (bad) cholesterol is one of the main ones risk factors for heart attack because, if in excess, LDL cholesterol tends to deposited on the wall of the arteriescausing progressive thickening and hardening, i.e. atherosclerosis. If nothing is done, over time they can form real ones plaques which impede blood flow and can even block it. Also, plaques can detach and form athrombus (clot)which can in turn induce a heart attack or stroke.

Il HDL cholesterolon the other hand, is “good” because cleans up the floors of the arteries by sweeping away the “grease stains”, with an effect therefore protective against cardiovascular diseases.

«Normal» threshold values Given that the “correct” threshold values ​​are different from person to person depending on age, risk factors (including family ones) and any heart attacks (or cardiovascular problems) experienced in the past, they can be indicated as theshold for “normal” people (without health problems): – a total cholesterol lower than 200 mg/dl,

– an LDL (“bad” cholesterol) below 116 mg/dl,

– an HDL (or "good") between 40 and 70 mg/dl. * The LDL cholesterol threshold it must progressively decrease the more one is at riskuntil you reach i 55 mg/dl for those who have already had a heart attack.

Nutrition also affects body production In case of excess, before arriving to hire supplements or medications to lower the value of cholesterol, it is often effective and sufficient to intervene with a dietary-behavioral approach. “It is true that most cholesterol (approx 80 percent) is what we produce for our personal genetic profile – he explains Ilaria Prandonibiologist and nutritionist of Palazzo della Salute of the San Donato Group -, but it has been seen that the quota cholesterol daily ingested goes also to change levels genetics of production».

Charged for saturated fats and sugars Anyone struggling with high cholesterol wonders where they went wrong: «La Mediterranean diet (if really followed, ed) is already low in cholesterol, but especially low in saturated fatty acids and sugars – recalls the specialist – and therefore ideal for keeping cholesterol within limits ».

For years the index has been aimed at individual foods and the amount of cholesterol contained in them, for some time now the “calculation”, however, has been done in a slightly different way: “In recent years, scientific research has ascertained that it is not so much dietary cholesterol which increases that circulating in the blood, but above all, in fact, saturated fatty acids (see below, ed) and the choice of carbohydrates (bread, pasta, rice, sweets, edlet’s go eat. So the first rule is: few sugars and, above all, Whole grains».

Foods that lower LDL As for individual food choices the more protective role is that of fibre: «They reduce the intestinal absorption of saturated fatty acids and dietary cholesterol (as well as sugars) – says the nutritionist -. Go ahead then a fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. Vegetables and fruit must be present every day at least in the two main meals and then also as a healthy snack. Whole grains should be consumed at least twice a day (the best would be 3). Barley and oatsin particular, contain beta-glucans which reduce bad cholesterol».

Cibi «no» If the main defendants for the excess of LDL are saturated fats and sugars, we can draw a list of food categories to avoid: «They are the condiments of animal origin (butter and lard), processed meats and sausages, packaged products (such as snacks, biscuits, spreadable creams and some oils) because they can contain fatty acids which are called trans and are really harmful to health. Trans fatty acids can be found in some industrial products due to the production process, although the European Union has implemented regulations to limit and (eventually) eliminate the presence of these fats», recommends the expert.

Rehabilitate the eggs Some individual foods deserve a focus, due to their intrinsic cholesterol content: how and how much to eat? “The egg are a food with a excellent nutritional profile (a good nutritional composition is that of a food that plays a positive role in disease prevention and health promotion, ed.)but since a single egg provides approx 200 mg of cholesterol (the advice is to stay under 300 mg per day) has always been “under the lens”. Recent studies have highlighted, however, that there is no direct correlation between egg consumption and increased cardiovascular risk, so much so that international bodies they no longer impose a limit on egg consumption. All right 2 to 4 a week».

The cheeses Another food that has always been pointed out is cheese. How to behave? «Cheeses contain a lot of fat, especially saturated fats, in fact in this case the advice is always that of limit them during the week to 2-3 times, preferring lean ones – says Prandoni -. Milk should also be consumed skimmed or partially skimmed».

Meats are not prohibited, but fish “sweeps” the arteries Lots of fiber and whole grains, but what are the best options for the second course? «Prefer fish (especially small ones, such as sardines, anchovies, mackerel) for its Omega 3 content (which are the so-called polyunsaturated essential fatty acids which facilitate the reduction of cholesterol circulating) to be consumed at least 3 times a week with rapid and delicate cooking. Legumes are fine: they are a source of fibers and compounds called phytosterols which compete with the intestinal absorption of cholesterol, also at least 3 times a week. Meats are not prohibitedbut better than the thin white ones, remove the fat. As condiments – adds the doctor – cold-pressed vegetable oils (seed and olive) are to be preferred and dried fruit is excellent as a hunger-breaker between main meals».