The diet for women after 40: how to lose weight

What is the most appropriate diet for women who have reached the age of 40? If many ask, here is an example to follow.

The healthiest diet for women who want to lose belly and hip fat quickly and keep fat under control blood sugarand is one in particular. It must be said that any person, regardless of gender, age and lifestyle, must contact a professional if he intends to follow a Slimming diet.

It’s always good and right avoid DIY especially when the aim is to lose many kilos, the risk is to follow particularly restrictive and sacrificing diets, which can give some results in the short term, and then be too demanding to maintain over time.

On the other hand, the professional, based on his own peculiarities and physical and psychological characteristics, will be able to offer the most appropriate solution without risking compromising mental serenity or risking frustrating the efforts made to lose weight, ending up regaining the lost kilos.

The perfect diet for over 40!

Having made this premise, it must be taken into account that many women over 40 years old they find themselves having localized fat especially in the belly and hips area. Typically this change is related to hormonal changes, to the gradual decline of estrogen the reduction of which leads to a decrease in lean mass and an increase in fat mass. Hormonal changes also affect the metabolism, slowing it down and that’s why forty-year-olds find it difficult to lose weight.

There is a solution to everything! In fact, there is a diet that can remedy these problems. It should be noted that rather than talking about diet, we refer to a healthy lifestyle and in this case to a balanced diet.

How it is possible to lose weight after the age of 40 (tantasalute.it)

So let’s start with the increase your lean protein intake and cut down on sugars which should not be deleted! It is important to choose foods rich in nutrients, such as protein to strengthen the muscles. Green light therefore to milk, yogurt, ricotta, parmesan, parmesan and salmon. To be consumed for both lunch and dinner. Below is an example of the proper diet for the over 40s.

1. Breakfast. For the first meal of the day, a glass of milk with bitter cocoa, oat flakes, almonds or blueberries is recommended.

2. Snack. To be eaten mid-morning, almonds are perfect, 10 to be precise.

3. Lunch. It is a very important meal and it is recommended to opt for a salad dressed with two teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil, 50 g of wholemeal pasta with tomato sauce and two hard-boiled eggs with grilled vegetables.

4. Per snack dark chocolate is excellent, two small squares and 5 almonds.

5. Per Cena it is advisable to consume grilled chicken breast with vegetables, with 30 grams of wholemeal bread.

The diet must then always be combined with constant and daily physical activity. 40 minutes a day is enough to improve the psychophysical balance. Perfect pilates, walking or running that tone the body and relax the mind.