Laying the right foundations: how to do it How many people are tempted to get back in shape with the arrival of summer? A few more jogs and then on with theyet another diet fatally destined to fail after a few weeks or, worse, to give great satisfaction in the first months and then bring the needle back even further than when it started. Why does this happen? It's not the diet's fault, but before adopting any weight loss regimen, there are at least ten things you need to know.

There are no "shortcuts" to fast results In reality, fast diets exist and work, but not in the long run: either because they are difficult to maintain (too many rules, too little food, too many limits), or because they have harmful effects. Many crash diets based on no and no rules shed pounds quickly, but they are unbalanced. Like the "paleo-diet" and the like: lots of animal proteins, some vegetables and fruit, some fat and zero carbohydrates (pasta, rice, bread). "The scientifically naive view is that our genome is largely the same as that of our hunter-gatherer ancestors – explains Stefano Erzegovesi, specialist in food science, nutritionist and psychiatrist – from which derives the advice to eat as They. But the myth of the healthy, strong and muscular "noble savage" does not take into account that, for environmental reasons and not just for food, our ancestors did not live long. In the long run, the excess of nitrogenous waste and the pro-inflammatory effect linked to an excess of animal proteins lead to a reduction in the quality and duration of life».

There are no totally bad (or even good) single foods The considerations on a diet characterized by too much protein lead straight to the second point: unlike what is believed, and often read, in order to lose weight, it is not necessary to abolish entire food groups from the diet: «Indeed it is good to introduce all foods in the right quantities – underlines Michela Barichella, director of the UOS of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition at the CTO Gaetano Pini of Milan -. Totally (or almost) abolishing carbohydrates is a mistake because as a macronutrient they are not the most caloric (weight being equal, fats are more), then because they are important for the sense of satiety and for theenergy they give to the brain and to the body". Each nutrient has its function, the proportions to be respected are those of the Mediterranean diet (which includes cereals, especially if wholemeal, ed) and, if you want to lose weight, you need to act on quantity, decreasing your calorie intake.

The kilos lost quickly can be recovered "with interest" Another important consideration to bear in mind is that when a diet fails, the lost kilos always recover «with interest»: we arrive at weigh more than before. It may take a few months but it will happen. And that's not enough. The notorious «yo-yo effect» is harmful: changes the metabolism of the body making us even more "resistant" to weight loss, in a vicious circle that is increasingly difficult to break.

Metabolism needs time to "reset" How long does it take for the metabolism to "get used to" the new weight? Here is the fourth key factor: after a lifetime of being overweight it can take months or years because our body "behaves thin". «Usually the maintenance of weight loss six months after a diet is very low – confirms Barichella -. We can say that we have "made it" when the goal achieved is maintained after 6-12 months. But if you go back to eating as before, the weight will go back on».

You have to get used to eating less and better, forever The loss of kilos must be stable over time, also because those who have lost weight will have to eat less than before despite the fact that the diet is over. "A 60-year-old who now weighs 90 kilos, but once weighed 130, will need many fewer calories per day compared to someone of the same age and size who has never been overweight," notes Erzegovesi. «Surely the quantity of food is fundamental, but the most important thing, for those who want to maintain the results obtained, is the quality of the food – adds Dr. Barichella -. Very often the obese do not eat a lot, but prefer foods with high calories. Instead you can eat large quantities of foods as long as they are healthy. The right formula is to introduce lasting changes in the diet, based on a healthy and easy to adopt diet regimen for the rest of life, a process that is not simple in terms of habits and difficult above all from the point of view psychological.

Make sure you have the right motivation Fad diets are like that attractions for our psyche because we are looking for the "magic pill" and a quick and "painless" way to get there. Instead we have to work hard. «Unfortunately, respecting a low-calorie and balanced diet is not easy, even when you are followed in the best way – observes the specialist -. It takes a lot of commitment and willpower: anyone who has to lose many kilos is a subject who has a much more pressing stimulus to hunger than others, seeks in food a emotional reward and has a family history for overweight and obesity. For this reason he must find the right motivation and help himself with gratifications that come from other activities, such as sport".

Regularly do adequate physical activity Sport is necessary. Training acts on the body with peculiar physiological mechanisms that favor weight loss. There is no lasting weight loss unless accompanied by adequate exercise, which helps to achieve the purpose of the diet and shapes the physique. Even because muscles speed up the metabolismconsuming calories even when we are at rest.

Age-related variations Even the fact that as we get older we move less and eat more is one of the variables that condition our weight over time: the eighth element to bear in mind is that after the age of 40 it will be more difficult to lose weight: «Even those who they remain active, starting from the age of 30, decade after decade, they lose muscle mass replacing it with fat mass – argues Erzegovesi -. Older people also tend to have more pain and be more sedentary, often using food as emotional comfortfinally, the gustatory and olfactory sensoriality of an elderly person declines over time. This leads to favor a repetitive diet with very pronounced tastesfor example very sweet or very salty, so that even small quantities can affect the total caloric intake».

Gender differences Being a woman also makes the "struggle" with the scales more difficult. «In the childbearing age, hormonal variations increase hunger; in premenopause and menopause, then, with the decrease in estrogen, fat replaces lean mass», explains Barichella. There are peculiar aspects of female biology, to which must be added the considerations on the role of women in society.