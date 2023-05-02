The diet season is starting, worth 14 billion a year – Food

news-txt”>

After the Easter holidays, and at the end of the long weekends of April 25 and May, with the traditional gargantuan meals, around 16 million Italians will go on a diet to improve their physical appearance and be ready for the summer period, generating a business for over 14 billion euros. This was stated by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) which provides the numbers on the phenomenon and raises the alarm on “do-it-yourself” diets.

According to the Italian Barometer Obesity Report, in Italy there are more than 25 million people who are overweight, and about 6 million individuals, equal to 12% of the population, are obese to all intents and purposes, with a higher incidence in the South ( 14%) compared to 10.5% in the North-West and Center – explains Sima – The end of the Easter festivities, together with the rise in average temperatures and the start of the warm season, drives a large portion of the population every year to change your eating habits with the aim of losing weight and improving your physical appearance.

Based on the estimates of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, there will be around 16 million (27.2% of residents) Italians who, at the end of the long weekends of April 25 and May 1, will decide to start a diet, generating a business that exceeds the 14 billion euros. In fact, the diet food market in Italy is worth the same, i.e. those products presented to the public as having a low calorie content, with little or no added sugar, fat-free, etc. For food supplements alone, spending in our country has reached 4 billion euros – adds Sima – At the same time the sale of weight loss drugs is soaring which, globally and according to official numbers, are registering an increase by +25% in the first quarter of 2023 alone.

“75% of those who start a diet will however resort to “do it yourself”, finding information on the web and changing their eating habits without turning to a professional in the sector – says Sima president, Alessandro Miani – A risk on on the health front, considering that a wrong and unbalanced diet can have serious repercussions on our body, ranging from simple fatigue and headaches to sleep disturbances, cramps or loss of muscle mass, up to being able to cause kidney problems (in the case of unbalanced hyper-protein diets) and malnutrition. And it is certainly no coincidence that, according to official numbers, 950,000 people in Europe lose their lives every year due to wrong and unhealthy diets”.

“It is also necessary to remember the enormous social costs caused by incorrect nutrition, which affects up to 10% of public health expenditure, with an impact on state coffers of around 13 billion euros a year” concludes Miani.