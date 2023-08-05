The Diet That Extends Life: Tips and Recipes for a Healthy and Happy Lifestyle

New Book “The Diet That Extends Life” Reveals Tips and Recipes for a Longer, Healthier Life

Many people wonder if a healthy diet can actually help extend one’s life. Luca Naitana and Anna Masi, authors of the book “The Diet That Extends Life,” believe the answer is a resounding yes. In their book, they provide tips and over 80 recipes that promote healthy eating habits and can lead to a longer, healthier life.

The Wellbeing Method, which forms the basis of the book, emphasizes the importance of eating well to feel good. According to Dr. Naitana, a nutritionist and biologist, the method is based on solid scientific studies and teaches individuals to feed themselves with satisfaction and in a conscious way without sacrificing small pleasures.

The book includes recipes for every meal of the day, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks and desserts. These recipes incorporate functional fruit and vegetable extracts, such as anti-aging, anti-cellulite, antioxidants, anti-candida, and purifying ingredients. By choosing the right foods and preparing them in a healthy way, individuals can improve their overall well-being and potentially extend their lifespan.

Dr. Naitana, drawing from his experience and the results of his work, developed the Wellbeing Method. When asked about how to effectively lose weight, he compared the body’s function to that of a crystal clear fountain with fish living in it. Just as wind and bad weather can cause debris and waste to enter the fountain and dirty its water, certain foods and combinations can negatively affect the body’s internal environment. By making conscious choices about what to eat, when to eat, and how to cook, individuals can keep their body’s internal system healthy and efficiently functioning.

The Wellbeing Method is not just about losing weight; it’s about changing one’s lifestyle and loving oneself. Based on the revisited Mediterranean diet and the studies of renowned doctors Kousmine and Hay, the method can be undertaken by anyone looking to improve their overall health and well-being.

When it comes to losing weight quickly and reactivating the metabolism, Dr. Naitana recommends eliminating certain foods. Junk foods, dry or dehydrated foods, processed meats and cheeses, desserts, sweet and alcoholic drinks are all foods that should be avoided. Instead, he advises incorporating high-volume, low-calorie foods with excellent satiating capacity into the diet, such as fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, he highlights the importance of choosing natural and organic products and paying attention to how foods are combined, cooked, and timed for intake.

In the book, “The Diet That Lengthens Your Life,” Naitana provides a detailed weekly meal plan that adheres to the principles of the Wellbeing Method. Each day features a balanced breakfast, snacks, lunch, and dinner options that incorporate a variety of nutritious ingredients.

While there is no magic solution for a longer life, adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle can certainly contribute to overall well-being. Naitana and Masi’s book offers valuable insights and practical tips for anyone looking to make positive changes in their eating habits and potentially extend their life.

