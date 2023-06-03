The diet that in seven days will give great satisfaction

If the swimsuit rehearsal is getting closer and you want to lose weight, it’s time to try a surprising diet.

Regaining your ideal weight means avoiding the onset of diseases related to extra kilos. How to accomplish the feat in a few days?

Defined as the diet of the century, it allows you to get the first results in just seven days. Will it be the usual failed attempt to shed the belly and pounds in the hips and thighs? With commitment and diligently following the results, one should be able to smile since these are directives that they are based on scientific and sound principles.

The path that the diet asks you to take is safe but efficient. Of course, it is always better to consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet, especially if you suffer from specific pathologies. But, having said that, it’s time to delve into the tips for losing weight in seven days.

The diet of the century, seven days for satisfactory results

The diet of the century is based on an innovative approach and on food strategies to be implemented following scientific principles. If the aim is to protect your health by removing the extra pounds then take notes and start the weight loss process today.

The approach focuses on a balance between exercise and proper nutrition. No use twisting your mouth. The kilos are not lost by a miracle but by actively engaging both by paying attention to the food you eat and by practicing physical activity. So take a deep breath and get ready to change your habits.

Seven days to restore the diet and start seeing results that will encourage you to continue on the path. Off to the consumption of fresh and seasonal fruit and vegetables. They bring minerals, vitamins, fibers.

To be included in the diet lean proteins such as fish, legumes, chicken and low-fat dairy products. The sense of satiety will be satisfied and the muscle mass will be strengthened.

Don’t underestimate, then, the importance of hydration. The famous two liters of water a day are used to promote digestion, eliminate toxins and keep the skin hydrated and healthy to the eye and to the touch. Eliminate or at least reduce the consumption of alcoholic, carbonated and sugary drinks.

Daily diet plans could include

spinach, banana and lemon juice smoothie for breakfast, dried fruit as a snack, grilled chicken salad with mixed vegetables for lunch, almonds in the afternoon and salmon for dinner with asparagus and quinoa,

scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes for breakfast, greek yoghurt with dried fruit as a snack, grilled turkey with salad for lunch, protein shake for snack and fish fillet for dinner with steamed vegetables,

oats with berries for breakfast, apple with peanut butter spread for a snack, quinoa salad with grilled greens and feta for lunch, carrot sticks with hummus for snack, and whole-wheat pasta with fresh tomatoes and basil for dinner.

After each evening meal is advisable drink a cup of mint tea, herbal tea or a cup of chamomile tea.

In addition to paying attention to nutrition, you will need to exercise. A brisk walk of at least thirty minutes a day, a swim or yoga practice will suffice.

