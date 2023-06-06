The diet (which banishes anxiety and depression) and protects the intestines and stomach

Our physical and mental health is largely conditioned by what we eat. Here is some useful information on beneficial foods.

Scientific research continues to discover surprising connections between diet and physical and mental health. In recent years, one of the ties most interesting that has emerged is the one between the gut health and stomach and the onset of mental states such as anxiety and depression. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet can play a crucial role in maintaining emotional balance and protecting the health of the digestive system.

Numerous studies have shown a strong correlation between gut health and mental well-being. The gastrointestinal tract is inhabited by a vast ecosystem of beneficial bacteria known as intestinal microbiota. These bacteria play a vital role in maintaining the chemical balance in the brain and in the regulation of emotional responses. A healthy intestinal flora promotes the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which positively affects mood and mental well-being.

Maria Rescignoa renowned microbiota expert and professor of general pathology at Humanitas, recently explored the link between the gut and the brain in her latest book. Let’s see what the expert’s advice on the subject is.

The connection between the brain and the gut: what the latest studies say

It is well known that stress and anxiety can cause intestinal distress, suggesting a direct connection between the mind and the gut. However, this empirical observation now has a scientific foundation. More and more studies, as well as those of Professor Antonella Viola, are demonstrating the existence of one connection between the gut and the brainregulated by the intestinal microbiota, i.e. the microorganisms present in our body.

The gut microbiota plays an important role in the health and functioning of our bodies. It includes a wide range of bacteria, viruses and fungi that interact with our immune system and affect many physiological processesincluding digestion and nutrient absorption.

Research has shown that the gut microbiota can influence mood and emotional well-being through several mechanisms. One of these mechanisms involves the production of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which play a key role in regulating mood. About 90% of the serotonin produced in our body is found in the intestines.

According to Rescigno, therefore, our lifestyle and diet play a key role in maintaining a healthy intestine and protecting the brain. Below we see what his advice is.

Good fats and bad fats

Reduce your intake animal fats it is a basic rule. Eating high amounts of animal fats, especially when combined with simple sugars, can be harmful to your gut.

It is advisable limit the consumption of red meat and full-fat cheeses, but you don’t need to cut them out completely. It is preferable to consume them in moderation, alternating them with other foods.

Elsewhere, i good fats, known as unsaturated fats, play a protective role for our microbiota. These fats are found in foods such asolive oill’linseed oilil fatty fish (such as salmon and tuna) and nuts.

Unsaturated fats promote microbial diversity in the gut, promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and they reduce inflammation. This helps maintain a healthy balance in the microbiota and can have positive effects on our overall health.

Fibers, our intestines’ best allies

Fiber is a form of indigestible carbohydrate. While our bodies can’t digest fiber, the bacteria in our gut can fermentarleproviding an important source of energy for intestinal cells.

Furthermore, dietary fibers play a vital role in promote microbial diversity inside our intestines. The different types of fibers favor the growth of specific beneficial bacteria, which in turn produce substances beneficial to our health. A balanced and diverse intestinal flora can contribute to prevention of gastrointestinal disorderssuch as irritable bowel syndrome.

Dietary fibers can also help regulate intestinal transit and prevent constipation, as by absorbing water they increase the volume of the stools and stimulate bowel movement. Additionally, fibers may contribute to weight control, as they tend to provide a increased feeling of satietythus reducing appetite and limiting overeating.

To get the benefits of fiber for our microbiota, it is advisable to consume a variety of fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes e semi. It is recommended that adults consume at least 25-30 grams of fiber per day, but it’s important to gradually increase your fiber intake to allow your gut to adjust.

Fermented and pre-fermented foods

Finally, they are really good for our gut i fermented foodslike it yogurtil kefir, kimchi and miso. Their advantage is that they usually do not cause stomach discomfort. During the fermentation process, the gases that are formed are eliminated when we prepare the food, thus we avoid problems with bloating and flatulence.

Different is the case of non-fermented foods but which contain fermentable molecules, such as vegetables and legumes. The intake of these foods, in some people, can cause gas production, which leads to swelling, voltage e abdominal pains uncomfortable. We often think of solving the problem by eliminating some or all of them. However, these foods are very useful for our intestines because, as we have seen, they are also rich in fibre.

At the Humanitas Hospital, Professor Rescigno is conducting a clinical study which has yielded promising results. Provides patients with certain foods such as laboratory pre-fermented beans or milk. The results showed that this treatment prevents the food from fermenting in the stomach, thus avoiding the production of gas.

Just like in the laboratory, we can ferment legumes outside our stomach, in the kitchen. Here’s how: Take some pre-cooked beans (canned or mason jars are fine too) and mix them with homemade yogurt.

Leave the beans to ferment in the yogurt maker overnight, about 12-14 hours. At this point, the beans are ready to eat without worrying about bloating, pain, flatulence or digestive problems. This it is good for the intestine and, above all, for the brain.

