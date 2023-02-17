The letter signed by the family and ex-wife, Demi Mooreleft the fans of Bruce Willis, more and more anxious about the worsening conditions of his idol. A few months ago there was talk of aphasiawhile yesterday with the post on Instagramthe clinical picture degenerated into frontotemporal dementiawhich may include aphasia itself among its manifestations.

But what exactly is it frontotemporal dementia? Also known in the medical field as Ftdis a degenerative brain disease characterized by deterioration of the frontal and temporal lobes. The most common manifestations of this brain damage are sudden mood swings, apathy and extreme difficulty in decision-making processes as well as the strong limitations already mentioned by the actor’s family in speaking, writing and understanding language. The first symptoms usually appear before the age of 60, and this is one of the main features of difference with theAlzheimer.

The differences with Alzheimer’s

While Alzheimer’s disease is medically categorized as a dementia, there are several differences with FTD. Starting from the period of the event. In fact, if the first symptoms of frontotemporal dementia generally appear between the ages of 40 and 60, in the case of Alzheimer’s the onset of the disease usually occurs at a later age. Furthermore, while the type of dementia that afflicts Willis – among the most common – affects more than anything else the cognitive and behavioral sphere, Alzheimer’s mainly affects the area of ​​memory and spatial orientation.

The treatment of the disease

Unfortunately, as with Alzheimer’s, there is no cure for FTD. There are drugs that can slow down its course – antidepressants e antipsychotics -, but the worsening of the disease with time is currently inevitable. Hence the appeals of the family of the star of “Armageddon” e “Pulp fiction” to help the search. Frontotemporal dementia, given its affinity with many other diseases, is diagnosed by crossing the analysis of behavior with brain magnetic resonance imaging and also with family history: in fact, in 30% of cases this type of dementia is hereditary. At the moment, however, possible links with other risk factors are excluded.

