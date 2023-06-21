The different types of glasses

Optician Carl Müller, as a traditional company that has been in existence for over 120 years, belongs to Frankfurt am Main and here everyone associates our name with glasses.

Competent advice from excellently trained staff, state-of-the-art equipment and a large selection are the basis for the perfect supply of our customers with visual aids of all kinds.

Glasses in Frankfurt are more than just a visual aid. They shape the appearance of a person and should therefore be selected with great care. Even if fashion aspects often play a role in the decision, it must never be forgotten that they must serve a purpose.

The preselection

First of all, we will help you to find out the type of glasses that suit your face shape and at the same time you find them comfortable. The basic choice falls between

– full frame

Halbrahmen

– frameless frame

– fashionable, eye-catching frame

– sporty frames

– elegant frame

– timeless version

The shape of glasses is determined by the lens width, lens height, front width, bridge width and temple length. Our selection of glasses offers the right frame for every face shape, be it round, oval, angular or heart-shaped. We attach great importance to individual advice and take the time during the previously agreed consultation appointment to address your wishes and needs. So you can try on different models in peace and quiet and decide on the perfect frame.

For special demands, we have a wide range of designer glasses by Chanel, dunor, ic! Berlin, Silhouette, Götti, Mosco, Tom Ford, Céline, Cartier, Dior and many other brands.

We support you in choosing the right material. Metal, titanium, Actat natural horn, buffalo horn and plastic each have their own advantages, which should be matched to your wearing habits.

Choosing the right glasses requires a particularly sensitive and technically experienced consultation. We’ll help you find the type of lens that gives you unrestricted vision and feels like your natural view of the world.

The single vision glasses

Single vision glasses are the perfect solution for anyone who needs distance correction but is still able to accommodate enough. Even at the age of reading glasses, these glasses are ideal for a certain defined distance from the eye.

The progressive glasses

A single pair of glasses can once again enable good and relaxed vision at all distances at the age of reading glasses, without the hassle of changing glasses in order to be able to cope with the different requirements of vision.

We, the optician Carl Müller in Frankfurt, have a large selection of frames ready for you.

The screen or workplace glasses

If you work mainly on the screen, you should get glasses that are optimized for this. It takes into account the distance between the screen and the eyes, which is easy on the eyes. It is available as both single vision and varifocal glasses.

sports glasses

These are available in different versions for different sports. What they have in common is their low weight and non-slip but pressure-free seat.

sunglasses

Good quality sunglasses protect against harmful UV rays. They are available with and without prescription.

Optician Carl Müller is your competent contact for glasses, contact lenses, magnifying vision aids/optical aids and eye examinations as well as vision training in Frankfurt am Main.

As a traditional optician company in the heart of downtown Frankfurt, we combine the customer orientation and sustainability of a family business with the highest level of modern opticians.

As your optician, we offer you 360° care in all areas of ophthalmic optics. Find out more about our company and our highly trained employees on our website.

company contact

OPTICIAN CARL MÜLLER GMBH

Daniela Kupferschmidt

Steinweg 12

60313 Frankfurt / Main

069 / 91 33 53 – 0

Press contact

Sellwerk | TG Telefonbuch-Verlag Frankfurt/M. – Chemnitz GmbH & Co. KG

Kevin Hammerschlag

Wiesenhüttenstraße 18

60329 Frankfurt/Main

069 – 63 19 89 76

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

