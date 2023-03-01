Home Health The digital driving license arrives in the EU, you can drive from the age of 17 – Europe
The European Commission proposes new EU rules to increase road safety. The digital driving license valid throughout the Union arrives and it is expected that from the age of 17 it is possible to practice driving in accompanied cars and trucks: if they pass the exam they will be able to drive alone from the age of 18. Driving license training and testing will take more into account the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and electric bikes. Data will be shared to make driving license suspensions effective throughout the EU. And there is a tightening on some infractions such as dangerous overtaking, overcoming solid lines, driving against traffic.

