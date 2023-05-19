the direct. Fifteen dead. Evacuations and flooding in the Ravenna area, the A14 reopened

Bologna, May 19, 2023 – Again flooding ed evacuation in the night at Ravenna, Bagnacavallo a council, underwater Fornace Zarattini. This morning the section of the motorway A14 Between Faenza and Forlì been reopened, while part of the Adriatic state it’s close. The Municipality of Ravenna has also ordered the evacuation of Piangipane, Santerno and scattered houses.

Found one new victim in Faenza: he is an 84-year-old man. Yesterday evening in Lughese the lifeless body of an over seventy-year-old man of North African origin was recovered.

Live news

7:21 More flooding in the night In Ravenna, there were new floods and evacuations during the night. In particular, the Municipality has ordered the evacuation of via Canalazzo, the Sant’Antonio underpass area, and of the nearby via Canala, from the houses beyond, in a northerly direction, and those facing it. In several towns there are still houses and neighborhoods without electricity and drinking water, while in the Apennines some hamlets are isolated due to landslides, particularly in the Forlì area. “The overall situation for a unique emergency of its kind, which has never occurred for over a hundred years – declared the Prefect of Ravenna Castrese De Rosa – is requiring maximum commitment and dedication on the part of all the components of the Civil Protection system, always available, professional and courageous and to whom my heartfelt thanks go”. 7:35 Ravenna, schools and sports facilities closed “Considering the critical meteorological, hydraulic and hydrogeological conditions”, the Prefect has also arranged for the closure of schools of all levels throughout the province for 19, 20 and 21 May; public and private sports facilities; youth aggregation centres; day care centers for the elderly and disabled and socio-employment centers and cemeteries. 7:48 Reopened the A14 between Faenza and Forlì Shortly after 6.30 on the A14 Bologna-Taranto the section between Faenza and Forlì was reopened in both directions. The closure had become necessary to allow the ASPI task force to continue during the night and speed up the activity plan for the restoration of the damage caused by the floods. Currently, to allow the continuation of the restoration works, traffic circulates in one lane in each direction in both directions and there are 5 km of queues between the junction with the Ravenna and Forlì branch towards Ancona. 8:10 New evacuations in Conselice: the dewatering pump is not working The quantity of water between Conselice and Lavezzola close to the right-hand canal of the Reno is increasing, where the dewatering pump is not working due to a lack of electricity. This is the notice to the population of the Municipality of Conselice: the mayor Paola Pula orders all citizens who live in the countryside area identified between the streets Gardizza, Predola, Selice and Puntiroli to make themselves safe by going to the upper floors of their houses with food , water and, if possible, a mobile phone with a battery charger. “Those who cannot go up to the upper floors must evacuate the house if it is not already flooded and find a suitable location in the vicinity or towards Argenta with friends or relatives. The Argenta building is also available, in via don Minzoni”, continues the Municipality. 8:30 Partially closed the Adriatic Underwater Fornace Zarattini, a hamlet on the outskirts of Ravenna. Partially closed the Adriatic. 9:10 Immediate evacuation of Piangipane, Santerno and scattered houses The Municipality of Ravenna has ordered the total and immediate evacuation of Piangipane, Santerno and scattered houses. For those who do not have places to shelter, it has been set up as a reception point, manned by special staff and equipped to offer food and accommodation: at the Classis museum in Classe, in via Classense 29. 9:15 Another victim found in Faenza An 84-year-old man was found dead a little while ago in the mud in the courtyard of his house in Faenza, in the station area: the news was live on “Mattino 5”, where the president of the Emilia Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini is now connected live . 9:20 650 people rescued by air vehicles 650 people have been rescued so far with the air vehicles made available by the various operational structures. This was reported by the firefighters referring to the bad weather in Emilia Romagna. “The rescue specialists – they add – are working with every means available to arrive earlier and bring help”. 9:23 During the night flooding also in Bagnacavallo During the night the flooding spread further to Villanova di Bagnacavallo, involving the streets in the viale Dante area and reaching as far as Bologna Nuova and bordering via Superiore. From the other side of via Ungaretti the water then reached the Canadian war cemetery. 9:44 Aeronautical helicopters bring people to safety in Cesena More than 300 people, according to the Dire agency, were rescued by the SAR helicopters of the Air Force of the 15th Wing. The HH139s, engaged in rescuing the population besieged by the floods in Emilia Romagna, intervened in Cesena, Faenza, Lugo and neighboring towns.

The massacre of the elderly

How much is it worth a life? Worth the house built over years and years of sweat and sacrifices, the donkey in the stable to save, loved ones to defend, everyday things, that little ancient world to snatch up to the extreme sacrifice from the voracious water that does everything cover and swallow? It’s not over, it’s not over. The long wave of the flood (Photo) extorted another blood tribute to Emilia-Romagna in apnea. Six other victims and one missing in the Ravenna area that the floods of the Senio and Santerno have embraced in a death embrace. And there are fourteen – and one missing – in the account with the fate of misfortune descended on this earth (in the car submerged in water reported on Wednesday between Solarolo and Castel Bolognese no one was found, fortunately, unlike what had been dreaded).

It’s the massacre of the elderly, alone in houses that from shelters have become traps, coffins. Defenseless and fragile in the darkest hours of a night that never ends. As in Sant’Agata sul Santerno, the village betrayed by that river that bears his name, where an 89-year-old was found dead in his home rumpus room, in his sick bed. He couldn’t get up. Too late. His wife was close to him until the end. In vain. She was rescued by firefighters.

Another woman has not yet been identified: it could be an over twenty year old with walking problems who lived alone on the first floor. She alone like the 75-year-old from Castel Bolognese who didn’t want to leave the house even before the flood arrived. Rescuers found her body floating in the water. Delio Foschini e Dorothea Delle Fabbriche73 and 71 years old, ranchers, were found dead next to each other the day before yesterday morning in their house between the hamlets of Chiesuola and Pezzolo, a Russians. Neighbors, united in life and in death. They may have decided to go down to the ground floor to try to secure a large appliance, a fridge or freezer, or simply to move it. They got stuck just as the water rose or maybe they were electrocuted to death. It’s still: another victim to be identified in Lughese (perhaps an over seventy year old of North African origin), the report of a missing person in Boncellino and there could be others in this tortured land.

The water goes down, retires between Forlivese and Cesenate leaving a burr of mud to engulf devastated cities and countryside (“An apocalyptic situation”, says the mayor of Forlì), but the aftermath of the flood instead hits Lugo and its surroundings, up to Cervia. At the entrance to Forlì, a sign from the Municipality reads: “Stay at home! Danger of flooding”. She was in Cesena saved a family with a twenty-day-old baby, but there are “thousands of isolated people”, here as elsewhere, on the hills disfigured by constant landslides, without electricity or drinking water, or in areas that can only be reached by dinghy. Electricity and gas outages also in Lugo and almost everywhere between the provinces of Ravenna and Forlì-Cesena. In the late afternoon of yesterday, users still disconnected from the network were 18,500 against 27,000 in the morning. A task force of Enel technicians is inspecting the compromised lines with helicopters to allow personnel to intervene.

E meanwhile the count of affected Municipalities rises (42including Medicine where it overflowed the Index), the number of closed and blocked roads increases (400) and also that of landslides, now almost three hundred in over sixty Municipalities. “There are billions of damages, it will be a huge job,” says the governor Stefano Bonaccini, while the government is asking Europe for aid and a solidarity fund. Yesterday at 3pm it was the last section of the closed A14 has also reopened due to the flooding of the Montone, between the crossroads with the branch for Ravenna and north Cesena, while the other front of the road is on the A1up to Sasso Marconiwhere one landslide caused by the rains caused queues and inconvenience. Emilia-Romagna tries to get up, but there is another day ahead red alert.